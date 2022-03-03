‘Evacuation from Kharkiv our priority,’ says India’s Foreign Secretary

New Delhi, March 2: India has prioritized evacuation from Kharkiv, second largest city in war torn Ukraine where a young Indian student from the southern state of Karnataka was killed today during shelling.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Naveen's father and convened the fourth meeting on evacuation. The student's father is reported to have alleged that no one from the Indian embassy reached out to stranded Indian students in Kharkiv.

Soon after Naveen was killed, the Indian government advised all its citizens including students to "leave Kyiv urgently today."

India summoned the Ambassadors of Russia and Ukraine to register strong protest over the killing of its student. The 21 year old student identified as Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar, is reported to have been shot dead around 10.30 a.m. when the Russian army opened fire at people. A fourth year medical student at the Kharkiv National Medical University, Naveen was standing in a queue before a grocery when the firing took place.

At a special briefing late evening today, Foreign Secretary, Mr Harsh Vardhan Shringla said," We have just come out of a meeting which the Prime Minister chaired on the situation in Ukraine. The meeting began with an expression of deep regret and condolence on Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar who died earlier today. The Prime Minister expressed his deep anguish on the loss of life of an Indian national. His body has been taken to the morgue in the university. We will try to bring back Naveen's body.