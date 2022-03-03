Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 3 March, 2022, 8:22 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Iran deal can’t be ‘postponed any longer’: Germany’s Scholz

Published : Thursday, 3 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 125

JERUSALEM, Mar 2: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Wednesday that a new Iran nuclear agreement "cannot be postponed any longer", during a visit to Israel which staunchly opposes efforts to forge a deal.
"What we would like to see is that an agreement is reached in Vienna," Scholz told reporters alongside Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, a vocal critic of the international talks in Austria's capital.
"Now is the time to make a decision," Scholz said. "This must not be postponed any longer and cannot be postponed any longer. Now is the time to finally say yes to something that represents a good and reasonable solution."   
The latest round of negotiations to salvage Iran's 2015 nuclear deal started in late November and the talks are expected to reach a crunch point in the coming days.
The deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), secured sanctions relief for Iran in return for strict curbs on its nuclear programme to prevent it acquiring an atomic weapon, a goal Iran has always denied pursuing.
Israel is a long-standing critic of the JCPOA, arguing that giving Tehran sanctions relief would boost state revenues that will buy weapons for Iranian proxies across the Middle East, notably the Lebanese Shiite Muslim group Hezbollah.  
Former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu cheered when then-president Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the deal in 2018.
Bennett on Wednesday reiterated that he was watching "the talks in Vienna with concern".    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
‘Evacuation from Kharkiv our priority,’ says India’s Foreign Secretary
Iran deal can’t be ‘postponed any longer’: Germany’s Scholz
Japan willing to accept Ukrainian refugees, says PM
Flying instructor Peter Clement and his wife Kerrie
Russian invasion of Ukraine upends international relations
Hundreds killed in violence in South Sudan between June-Sept 2021: UN
Israelis, Arabs, Iranians in harrowing exodus from Ukraine
Arabs, Afghans decry 'racist' double standard in Ukraine media commentary


Latest News
Govt rejects traders' proposals for edible oil price hike
'Joy Bangla' national slogan from now on, gazette issued
Women gangraped in Bagerhat
DU student stabbed by mugger in capital
Nearly 836,000 refugees have fled Ukraine conflict: UN
Over 2,000 Ukraine civilians killed in Russian invasion
Crude oil prices hit $113--highest since June 2014
Housewife commits 'suicide' in Bogura
Missing fisherman's body found after 7 days
Number of voters in Bangladesh now 11.17 crore: EC
Most Read News
21 killed in shelling of Ukraine's Kharkiv in 24 hrs
'He has no idea what's coming,' Biden to Putin
Govt rejects traders' proposals for edible oil price hike
Biden vows to check Russian aggression, fight inflation
Arabs, Afghans decry 'racist' double standard in Ukraine media commentary
5 killed in deadly blast at Kyiv TV tower
Zelensky: Russia's Kharkiv attacks are war crimes
Afghans with legal documents may travel abroad: Taliban
Brahmanbaria accident claims four lives
RMG industry about to reach $50 billion mark
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft