Gold smuggler arrested in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Mar 2: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) on Thursday arrested a man while he was smuggling gold in India at Godagari border in the district.

The arrested person is Moktar Hossain, 40, hailed from Sadar Upazila in Chapainawabganj District.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of BGB-53 Battalion led by its captain Lt Col Mohammad Suruj Mia conducted a raid at Godagari border and arrested the accused, said the battalion commander Subedar Ainuddin.

A total of seven gold bars were also seized from his possession during the drive.

A case was filed against the arrested with Godagari Police Station in this connection, the BGB official added.