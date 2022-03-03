

The 8th founding anniversary of The Daily Observer









The 8th founding anniversary of The Daily Observer was celebrated at Gazi Complex in Raipur Upazila of Laxmipur on Tuesday. UNO Anjan Das was present as chief guest while Raipur Municipality Mayor Giasuddin Rubel Bhat presided over the programme. Upazila AC Land Russell Iqbal, Officer-in-Charge of Raipur Police Station Shipon Barua, General Secretary of Municipal Unit AL Sayeed Jutan, Social Service Officer Sharif Hossain, Raipur Press Club GS Anwar Hossain Dhali, President of Raipur Journalists' Union Md Wahidur Rahman Murad and Reporters' Unity President Pirjada Masud Hossain were also present at the programme. The photo shows the guests cutting a cake to mark the founding anniversary of one of the most renowned newspaper in the country. photo: observer