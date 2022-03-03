Eight nabbed with drugs in five dists

Eight people have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in five districts- Bandarban, Kishoreganj, Mymensingh, Panchagarh and Barishal, in two days.

BANDARBAN: Three people were arrested along with drugs in Naikhongchhari and Thanchi upazilas of the district on Sunday.

Police, in a drive, arrested a youth along with 11,000 yaba tablets from Naikhongchhari Upazila at night.

The arrested person is Shankar Barua, a resident of Ward No. 5 Dechhua Palang Village under Khunia Palang Union in Ramu Upazila of Cox's Bazar District.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Naikhongchhari Police Station (PS) Md Alamgir Hossain said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Ward No. 5 in Dhumghum Union at around 11:30pm, and arrested Shankar along with the yaba tablets worth about Tk 33.30 lakh.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Naikhongchhari PS, the arrested was produced before the court on Monday morning, the OC added.

On the other hand, members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested two young men along with 1.8 kilograms of opium from Thanchi Upazila in the district on Sunday.

The arrested persons are Dangwai Mro, 24, son of Kasu Mro, a resident of Ward No. 2 under Tindu Union in Thanchi Upazila, and Kaing Pro Mro, 23, son of Ringchum Mro of Chingkum Para area in Lama Upazila of the district.

RAB-7 sources said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Thanchi Bazar at around 10:30pm, and arrested the duo along with the opium.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Thanchi PS, the arrested were handed over to police.

Thanchi PS OC Sudip Roy confirmed the matter.

KISHOREGANJ: Members of RAB arrested a man along with 1,000 yaba tablets from Pakundia Upazila in the district on Sunday night.

The arrested person is Sayedul Islam, 37, son of Samir Uddin, a resident of Chanpur Village in Bijoynagar Upazila of the district.

Deputy Director of RAB-14 (CPC- 2) Lt M Shovon Khan said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Pulerghat Bazar area at night, and arrested Sayedul along with the yaba tablets.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act has been filed with Pakundia PS in this connection, the RAB official added.

MYMENSINGH: Members of RAB-14 arrested a drug dealer along with 24 kilograms of hemp from Tarakandi Upazila in the district on Sunday night.

The arrested person is Md Milon Mia, 21, son of Md Hashem Ali, a resident of Panchdona Village in Sadar Upazila of Narsingdi.

RAB-14 sources said on information, a team of the elite force led by its Assistant Director Md Anwar Hossain conducted a drive in Pangarikel Hajiganj area at around 9:30pm, and arrested Milon along with the hemp worth about Tk 8,40,000 in the market.

RAB members also seized a pickup van during the drive.

The arrested confessed his involvement in drug dealing during primary interrogation.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act has been filed with Tarakandi PS in this connection.

RAB-14 Assistant Director Md Anwar Hossain confirmed the matter.

TENTULIA, PANCHAGARH: Police arrested two youths along with 10 grams of heroin and 24 yaba tablets from a microbus in Tentulia Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The arrested persons are Satish Chandra Saha, 32, son of Prafulla Chandra Saha, an inhabitant of Dangi area under Bhajanpur Union, and the driver of the microbus Ramjan Ali, 24, a resident of Sahebjot Village under Tentulia Union in the upazila.

Tentulia PS OC Abu Sayem Mia said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers led by Sub-Inspector (SI) Yakub conducted a drive at Bhajanpur Bazar area at noon, and found 10 grams of heroin and 24 yaba tablets in Satish Chandra Saha's trousers' pockets inside a microbus. The law enforcers arrested Satish and microbus driver Ramjan at that time.

Satish has been involved in drug peddling in the area for a long time.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Act with Tentulia PS, the arrested were produced before the court on Sunday afternoon, the OC added.

BARISHAL: Members of Department of Narcotics Control (DNC), in a drive, arrested a man along with 1,350 yaba tablets from Kawnia PS area in the city on Saturday night.

The arrested person is Shawon Shikder, a resident of Ward No. 6 under the city corporation.

Barishal DNC Deputy Director Enayetur Rahman said acting on a tip-off, a team of DNC conducted a drive in Amanatganj area at night, and arrested Shawon Shikder.

A total of 1,350 yaba tablets were also seized from his possession during the drive, the DNC official added.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against the arrested with Kawnia PS in this connection.

Kawnia PS SI Ishtiak Hossain confirmed the matter.











