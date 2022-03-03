Video
Gani-Ahmmad Health Complex opens  in Feni

Published : Thursday, 3 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 127
Our Correspondent

FENI, Mar 2: Alhajj Gani-Ahmmad Health Complex was opened at Pachwim Ghopal Union in Chhagalnaiya Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.
The hospital was inaugurated by Alhajj Ilias Ali Molla, MP, as chief guest.
Founder of the organization and Chairman of Dwin Group Alhajj Gani Ahmmad presided over the opening function while Educationist Morshed Hossain moderated it.
Former Chairman of Mercantile Bank, renowned industrialist Alhajj Mosharraf Hossain, Officer-in-Charge of Chhagalnaiya Police Station Shahidul Islam, Dwin Group's Director Ashikur Rahman, and ex-president of Feni Press Club Muhammad Abu Taher Bhuiyan were present as special guests.
The address of welcome was delivered by renowned social activist Mohammad Faisal Bhuiyan. Local dignitaries were also present at the opening function.
People of Ghopal Union and from southern region can receive healthcare services easily from the hospital. Neoro medicine and treatment from gynaecology specialist will be available  at Tk 50 only. 4D ultra sonogram and ECG are also available at Tk 400 and Tk 150 respectively. Ambulance will be added soon.


