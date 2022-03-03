Insurers urged to earn public confidence

The National Insurance Day-2022 was observed in the district as elsewhere in the country on Tuesday in a befitting manner.

This year's theme of the day was "If protected with insurance, we will advance together".

GAIBANDHA: Marking the day, a series of programmes including bringing out rally, distrusting prizes and holding cultural function were organized.

Beside these, a discussion meeting on the significance of the day was also held at the auditorium of Zila Shilpakala Academy at around 11am with Md. Asoyad Ali, assistant development manager of Delta Life Insurance Company, in the chair.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC)-General Md. Sadequr Rahman addressed the function as chief guest and general secretary of district Awami League Abu Bakar Siddique and Chairman of Sadar Upazila Parishad Shah Sarwar Kabir spoke at the event as special guests.

The meeting was also addressed, among others, by Assistant General Manager of Popular Insurance Company ATM Sabud Miah and insurance development personalities Khandker Shamim Ahmed and Arbindu Saha.

The speakers said, on 1 March, 1960, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman started working at the then Alpha Insurance Company. Therefore, the government led by Prime Minister Shekh Hasina decided to celebrate March 1 as the National Insurance Day every year.

ADC-General Md Sadequr Rahman, in his speech, urged the insurance personalities to earn public confidence through providing sincere activities.

The chief guest urged insurance companies to create awareness among the mass people about benefits of having insurance, render services and dispose of claims using digitised technologies in a hassle-free manner to accelerate national progress.

Later, the chief guest distributed insurance claims to 10 people.

GAFARGAON, MyMENSINGH: To mark the day, a rally brought out from the Upazila Parishad office premises paraded the main roads of the municipal town, and it ended at the same place.

Later on, Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md. Abidur Rahman presided over a discussion held at the Upazila Parishad auditorium.

Upazila Vice-Chairman Principal Ataur Rahman, Upazila Cooperative Officer Mir Abul Kashem, Secondary Education Officer Md. Rafiqul Islam, Lecturer of Gafargaon Government College Saukat Ali, Bir Muktijoddha Mofiz Ahmed, Salimullah Mostafa, and Nasir Uddin Moni, among others, also spoke.













