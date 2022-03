SADULLAPUR, GAIBANDHA, Mar 2: An elderly man was electrocuted in Sadullapur Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

Deceased Ruhul Amin, 65, son of late Marmaun Uddin, was a resident of Tarafpahari Village under Idilpur Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Ruhul Amin was repairing the electric line in the house at night.

At one stage, he came in contact with live electricity, which left him dead on the spot.