Thursday, 3 March, 2022, 8:21 AM
Home Countryside

Police Memorial Day held

Published : Thursday, 3 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 141
Our Correspondents

Police Memorial Day-2022 was observed in different districts of the country  on Tuesday as elsewhere in the country, making a call for honouring police members who sacrificed their lives while performing duty.
GAIBANDHA: Marking the day, the district police organized different programmes to show due respect and honour at departed souls of their colleagues.
At about 11 am Whip of Jatiya Sangsad Mahabub Ara Begum Gini, MP and Superintendent of Police (SP) Muhammad Towhidul Islam placed floral wreath at the temporary monument on ground of the police lines.
A grand rally was brought out from the police lines, and it ended at the same venue after parading main roads in the town. It was led by the whip.
Later on, a discussion meeting was organized by district police at the drill shed of the police lines.
KISHOREGANJ: To mark the day,  a discussion meeting was held at Police Lines. Superintendent of Police Mashrukur Rahman Khaled BPM (Bar) presided over the meeting.
Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Shamim Alam was present as chief guest.
 Zilla Parishad Chairman Md Zillur Rahman, District Awami League General Secretary Advocate M.A Afzol, and Kishoreganj Municipality Mayor Md Parvez Mia attended as special guest.
Among others, Additional SP (Crime) Nur-e-Alam, and Additional SP (Headquraters) Onirban Chowdhury were also present. It was conducted by Additional SP (Admin) Md Mustak Sarker.
Later on, Taka one lakh was given each family of police members killed while working over last five years. Crests and gifts were distributed among these     families.


