Thursday, 3 March, 2022, 8:20 AM
Home Countryside

Two crushed under train in Bogura, Gazipur

Published : Thursday, 3 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

Two people have been crushed under train in separate incidents in two districts- Bogura and Gazipur, in three days.
BOGURA: A former union parishad (UP) member was crushed under a train in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.
The deceased was identified as Rezaul Karim, 55, son of late Ramjan Ali, a resident of Gopalbari Village under Shakharia Union in the upazila. He was a former UP member at Shakharia.
Local sources said the Bonarpara-bound Karatoya Express Train from Santahar hit Rezaul near Sabgram Knowledge Harbour School and College in the upazila at around 9:30am, leaving him dead on the spot.   
Being informed, Railway police recovered the body.
Assistant Sub-Inspector of Naruli Police Outpost Abdul Awal confirmed the incident.  
KALIGANJ, GAZIPUR: A construction worker was crushed under a train in Kaliganj Upazila of the district on Monday morning.
The deceased was identified as Abdus Salam Munshi, 50, a resident of Kathailabari Village in Dhanbari Upazila of Tangail District.
Councillor of Ward No. 2 under Kaliganj Municipality Md Afsar Hossain said the Sylhet-bound Parabat Express Train hit Abdus Salam in Katarpar Tumulia Rail Gate area adjacent to Arikhola Railway Station at around 7:30am while he was crossing the rail line, which left him dead on the spot.


