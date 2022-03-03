National Voter’s Day observed in districts



KCC Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque inaugurating the National Voter's Day on Khulna Regional Election Office premises in the city on Wednesday through releasing balloons. photo: observer

This year's theme of the day is 'Mujib Barsher Ongikar, rokkha korbo votadhikar."

To mark the day, different programmes were organized in districts including Khulna, Kishoreganj, Joypurhat, Rajshahi and Sirajganj.

KHULNA: Mayor of Khulna City Corporation (KCC) Talukder Abdul Khaleque here on Wednesday said, franchises of votes of voters are the fundamental rights. Present government has ensured the rights of citizen.

"Once upon a time a total of 1.30 crore fake voters were casted their votes in the country. Later on, real voters list has been prepared connecting pictures along with finger prints. So, voters should cast their votes considering its their responsibility," he made the remark in the discussion in the conference room of Khulna Regional Election Office as chief guest.

He further said, "We are going ahead to build a developed Bangladesh by 2041 following correct policy of the government. We must achieve our SDGs by 2030."

Khulna Regional Election Officer Md Younus Ali presided over the meeting.

Khulna Divisional Commissioner Md Ismail Hossain, Additional Commissioner of Khulna Metropolitan Police SM Fazlur Rahman, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Moniruzzaman Talukder and Superintendent of Police (SP) Md Mahbub Hasan addressed the programme as special guests.

Senior Election Officer M Mazharul Islam delivered the welcome speech while Freedom Fighter (FF) Md Alamgir Kabir and Executive Director of Rupantor, an NGO, Swapon Kumar Guha, among others, were also present at the programme.

Later on, KCC Mayor Khaleque distributed smart national identity cards (NID) among voters.

Earlier, the KCC mayor inaugurated the National Voter's Day through releasing balloons.

KISHOREGANJ: In this connection, the district administration and District Election Office jointly organized different programmes in the town.

A colourful rally was brought out in the town in the morning.

Later on, a discussion meeting was held in the conference room of Kishoreganj Collectorate Office.

Additional DC (ADC) (General) Md Nazmul Islam Sarker was present as chief guest while District Election Officer Mohammad Asraful Alam presided over the meeting. Additional SP (ASP) (Crime) Nora Alam attended the programme as special guest.

Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Mohammad Ali Siddique, District Mohila Awami League (AL) General Secretary (GS) Bilkim Begum, former principal of Kishoreganj Government Women's College Professor Robindranath Chowhdury, Deputy Director of Family Planning Office Dr Khairul Amin and Officer-in-Charge Kishoregnaj Model Police Station Mohammd Daud, among others, also spoke on the occasion.

JOYPURHAT: To mark the day, different programmes were organized in the district.

The day was inaugurated with releasing balloons on the DC office premises in the town in the morning.

Later on, a discussion meeting was organized in the DC office conference room.

Joypurhat DC Md Shariful Islam was present as chief guest while District Election Officer Md Aminur Islam Mia presided over the meeting.

Sadar Upazila Election Officer Jebunnesa Shammi moderated the programme.

SP Masum Ahmed Bhuiyan, Zilla Parishad Chairman Md Arifur Rahman, ADC (General) Md Anwar Parvez, FF Amzad Hossain, Red Crescent Unit Secretary Golam Hakkani, District Livestock Animal Officer Dr Mahfuzar Rahman and Fisheries Officer Sarder Mahiuddin, among others, also attended the programme.

RAJSHAHI: On this occasion, different programmes were organized in the district.

Rajshahi Divisional Commissioner GSM Jafarullah inaugurated the programme on Rajshahi Regional Election Office premises in the city at around 10:30am.

A number of voters received their voter id cards, smart cards and other election related services at that time.

Later, a discussion meeting was held there.

Divisional Commissioner GSM Jafarullah was present as chief guest while DC Abdul Jalil presided over the meeting.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police Commissioner Abu Kalam Siddique, Senior District Election Officer Saiful Islam and Additional Regional Election Officer Ahmed Ali, among others, were also present at the programme.

SIRAJGANJ: In this connection, a discussion meeting was held in the Shaheed Shamsuddin Conference Room of the DC office in the district town in the morning.

Sirajganj DC Dr Faruque Ahmed was present as chief guest while District Election Officer Mohammad Shahidul Islam presided over the meeting.

ASP Nur-e-Alam, District AL President FF KM Hossain Ali Hasan, its GS Abdus Samad Talukder, Sadar Upazila Election Officer Azizar Rahman, among others, were also present at that time.

Earlier, DC Dr Faruque Ahmed inaugurated the day with releasing balloons on his office premises.









The fourth National Voter's Day was observed on Wednesday across the country, amid festivity.This year's theme of the day is 'Mujib Barsher Ongikar, rokkha korbo votadhikar."To mark the day, different programmes were organized in districts including Khulna, Kishoreganj, Joypurhat, Rajshahi and Sirajganj.KHULNA: Mayor of Khulna City Corporation (KCC) Talukder Abdul Khaleque here on Wednesday said, franchises of votes of voters are the fundamental rights. Present government has ensured the rights of citizen."Once upon a time a total of 1.30 crore fake voters were casted their votes in the country. Later on, real voters list has been prepared connecting pictures along with finger prints. So, voters should cast their votes considering its their responsibility," he made the remark in the discussion in the conference room of Khulna Regional Election Office as chief guest.He further said, "We are going ahead to build a developed Bangladesh by 2041 following correct policy of the government. We must achieve our SDGs by 2030."Khulna Regional Election Officer Md Younus Ali presided over the meeting.Khulna Divisional Commissioner Md Ismail Hossain, Additional Commissioner of Khulna Metropolitan Police SM Fazlur Rahman, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Moniruzzaman Talukder and Superintendent of Police (SP) Md Mahbub Hasan addressed the programme as special guests.Senior Election Officer M Mazharul Islam delivered the welcome speech while Freedom Fighter (FF) Md Alamgir Kabir and Executive Director of Rupantor, an NGO, Swapon Kumar Guha, among others, were also present at the programme.Later on, KCC Mayor Khaleque distributed smart national identity cards (NID) among voters.Earlier, the KCC mayor inaugurated the National Voter's Day through releasing balloons.KISHOREGANJ: In this connection, the district administration and District Election Office jointly organized different programmes in the town.A colourful rally was brought out in the town in the morning.Later on, a discussion meeting was held in the conference room of Kishoreganj Collectorate Office.Additional DC (ADC) (General) Md Nazmul Islam Sarker was present as chief guest while District Election Officer Mohammad Asraful Alam presided over the meeting. Additional SP (ASP) (Crime) Nora Alam attended the programme as special guest.Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Mohammad Ali Siddique, District Mohila Awami League (AL) General Secretary (GS) Bilkim Begum, former principal of Kishoreganj Government Women's College Professor Robindranath Chowhdury, Deputy Director of Family Planning Office Dr Khairul Amin and Officer-in-Charge Kishoregnaj Model Police Station Mohammd Daud, among others, also spoke on the occasion.JOYPURHAT: To mark the day, different programmes were organized in the district.The day was inaugurated with releasing balloons on the DC office premises in the town in the morning.Later on, a discussion meeting was organized in the DC office conference room.Joypurhat DC Md Shariful Islam was present as chief guest while District Election Officer Md Aminur Islam Mia presided over the meeting.Sadar Upazila Election Officer Jebunnesa Shammi moderated the programme.SP Masum Ahmed Bhuiyan, Zilla Parishad Chairman Md Arifur Rahman, ADC (General) Md Anwar Parvez, FF Amzad Hossain, Red Crescent Unit Secretary Golam Hakkani, District Livestock Animal Officer Dr Mahfuzar Rahman and Fisheries Officer Sarder Mahiuddin, among others, also attended the programme.RAJSHAHI: On this occasion, different programmes were organized in the district.Rajshahi Divisional Commissioner GSM Jafarullah inaugurated the programme on Rajshahi Regional Election Office premises in the city at around 10:30am.A number of voters received their voter id cards, smart cards and other election related services at that time.Later, a discussion meeting was held there.Divisional Commissioner GSM Jafarullah was present as chief guest while DC Abdul Jalil presided over the meeting.Rajshahi Metropolitan Police Commissioner Abu Kalam Siddique, Senior District Election Officer Saiful Islam and Additional Regional Election Officer Ahmed Ali, among others, were also present at the programme.SIRAJGANJ: In this connection, a discussion meeting was held in the Shaheed Shamsuddin Conference Room of the DC office in the district town in the morning.Sirajganj DC Dr Faruque Ahmed was present as chief guest while District Election Officer Mohammad Shahidul Islam presided over the meeting.ASP Nur-e-Alam, District AL President FF KM Hossain Ali Hasan, its GS Abdus Samad Talukder, Sadar Upazila Election Officer Azizar Rahman, among others, were also present at that time.Earlier, DC Dr Faruque Ahmed inaugurated the day with releasing balloons on his office premises.