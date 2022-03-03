

Reforming land management system of Sairat mahals



However, the term 'Sairat Mahal' means properties on which taxes are levied by government except land tax. Sairat Mahal generally includes water bodies, open air markets, ferry- terminals, open spaces adjacent to road and court premises etc. Reforming land management of Sairat Mahal is a part of government's overall management plan recently taken for curbing corruption and free land management system from the hands of brokers.



Meanwhile 76 percent of the government land assets, khas lands and Sairat Mahal schedule have been uploaded to the land information bank. We are in full agreement with the land minister that turning the Land Information bank fully operational will make it easier to lease government resources ensuring transparency and accountability which will increase the government's revenue manifold.



We also appreciate government's plan for setting up a payment system for land property leasing of Sairat Mahal by integrating it with an automated invoicing system. Once, this plan turns into reality, our land management system will reach a milestone as it will mitigate hassles of lease-holders requiring no bank draft receipt saving time and money. In our country the main lease-holders of water bodies are fishermen. They are allegedly targeted by middlemen and local influential people during leasing process. The reform scheme for them comes against the backdrop frequent occurrences of corruption and murders involving leased government properties.



In many cases deserving fishermen are deprived from leasing water bodies. Undeserving candidates take undue favour on leasing government property by exerting political connections and muscle power. From now on, deserving fishermen will be able to lease waterbodies by taking part in a digitized fair competition. However, in order to develop the country's overall land management system, the government has taken up three projects to digitise it.



The projects are: Land management automation project, strengthening capacity of the Land Record and Survey Department project and Plot and Mouja-based National Digital Land Survey project. Restoring discipline and order in Sairat Mahal land management was a long felt issue. We welcome the government's plan for digitalizing all Sairat Mahal properties because a transparent land management system in this regard will move the country one step ahead in achieving Sonar Bangla goal in its true spirit.

