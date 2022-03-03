Video
Letter To the Editor

Irregularities in distribution of houses to homeless

Published : Thursday, 3 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 116

Dear Sir
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is moving ahead with the dream of golden Bengal, Bangabandhu's dream. Following the dream she has taken steps to ensure housing for the homeless.

Prime minister has said that no one will be homeless in the year of Mujib. But who keeps the news who is getting the house? The inspectors also do not seem to be inspecting properly. No one is talking about irregularities. Union members are giving houses to his close relatives! Those who needed to get a house, many of them are not getting a house. It is heard in public that it took money to get the house given as a gift by the prime minister! Some houses have cracked months before they were built. The people who have just found a house are terrified.

How many beggars got the house - the inspectors did not notice. Those who come and go with the people's representatives are getting houses in spite of having houses. Local representatives are doing corruption and nepotism, and the people are blaming the government. Therefore, a proper investigation by the Ministry of Relief is expected.

Asad bin Safiq
Student, Sunamganj Government College



