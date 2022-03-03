

Let Books Be the Best Friend in Life



Early in his career, Warren Buffett read 800-1000 pages a day. Bill Gates finishes 50 books each year. Elon Musk has learned rocket science through reading books. Mark Kuban reads books for more than 3 hours every day. Mark Twain says, "Good friends, good books and a calm conscience, make my life ideal". So, books are needed for the success of life and for the development of human civilization. We have to read books, write books and always deal with books. Books are the best friend of our life.



If we read a book, its effect on life can be noticed instantly. The reactions we get from reading a book can be deduced from the following points:



# A book increases the emotional excitement of the reader. A study says that reading books helps reducing threat of dementia and Alzheimer. Considering the brain as a normal muscle of the body, regular exercise through reading books keeps it strong and alive.



# Reading books reduces the mental stress of the reader. People with mental illness can live a stress free life, if they read good books regularly; they may even get back to normal life. The mystery of reading a book is likely that it can take a person to an unknown world in an instant or to travel at a time he never imagined. A good paragraph or story book is a great way to reduce stress and bring back peace of mind.



# Books are the child of the brain, said Jonathan Swift. The researchers said that reading the book stimulates the complex cells deep inside the brain and stimulates the nerves in the brain. The book helps in relieving the stress of the reader. While reading, his brain immediately wanders to a different world and he can concentrate on what he is reading. In this way the reader's mental practice increases due to the various movements of the brain through the book.



# Reading books enriches the vocabulary and gives experience in word choice and syntax. The more books are read, the newer words are constantly added to the vocabulary. It develops reader's expression skills, which must be beneficial in professional life. There is no substitute for reading books to learn a new language. It helps to master any new language very quickly. He can master many unfamiliar words by reading books, which are useful in his daily conversation.



# Reading books illuminates memory power. While reading any book, the reader remembers the subject based references to collect various information. Each new memory creates a new synapse, reinforces existing memory and improves short-term memory.



# Reading books improves analytical thinking. Every book is written for one purpose or another and contains a wide range of information which helps the reader acquire knowledge and develop thinking ability. There are various analyses in the book about the descriptions of events, similes, references, backgrounds and sources of discovery etc, which awakens a thinking ability in the reader's mind and increases his analytical power.



# Reading books increases the reader's writing and reading skills. The book that the reader reads is basically written from the special knowledge or experience of the author of that book. That knowledge can accelerate the reader's knowledge and lead to his success.



# Reading books increases the knowledge of imagination and creativity. The book takes the reader into a realm of imagination and teaches him to think that nothing in the world is impossible. Books help increase the ability to easily discover by changing people's perspectives.



# Books provide peace in mind. Reading books is for the pleasure of the mind. If there is any disturbance in anyone's mind and he takes the book of his own choice in a secluded place to read, he will get peace in the soul of the reader. The natural beauty of the place and the open air will further expand the reader's thoughts, which can never be found in sitting in the library.



Let Books Be the Best Friend in Life



# Books create reading habits in the reader. The mentality of not reading books distracts people from reading day by day, as a result of which their interest in reading or buying books is gradually decreasing. The problem that people face most now is lack of attention.



# Books improve communication skills and eloquence. People who read books can easily communicate with others. They know what to say in a situation and who to talk to. The role of books is important in verbal and non-verbal communication. By reading books one can gain experience in speaking strategy, expression style, word choice method and communication style. Books can connect people with the world. In this way books improve people's communication skills and establish a connection with knowledgeable people.



Therefore, in the intellect and mindfulness that we develop through reading books, books can be our dearest friend in life. By buying books and reading we can model the pace of our lives and rise to the pinnacle of progress. That is why it is necessary to give books to our children and inspire them to read to learn about the advanced knowledge. We must buy books, read books, write books and encourage others to do the same.

Prof Md Mahmudul Hassan, Principal, Daffodil

International School (DIS),









