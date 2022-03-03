Why should a life end due to harassment?

In Babuganj, Barishal, Sumi, a sixteen year old madrasa student set herself on fire after facing persistent harassment from a young man. Reportedly, the girl was brought to Dhaka for treatment and when her family could not afford to keep her in the city, they took her back to her village where she succumbed to her injuries. As we are stepping into March, the international day for women is just days away but the tragic end of a young girl's life is a stark reminder about the precarious condition young women continue to face, especially when they turn down an offer of romance or marriage.



Sumi was proposed by a young man called Rakib, 30, which she declined; the rejection only intensified the man's desire who began pestering her. As per reports, the harassment doubled after the girl's family complained to the family of the young man.



In this death we not only get the untimely and horrific end of a young woman but also several other social maladies, the first of which is the inability of family seniors to protect their daughters and discipline their errant sons.



What did Rakib's family do?

It's natural to ask as to how Rakib's parents and relatives dealt with the complaint. When the girl's family went and told them that Rakib was harassing her, they should have taken firm steps. Such matters should be resolved through village arbitrary courts or 'salish' although it often seems that such rural courts are more interested to deal with extramarital affairs and their salacious details.



Regrettably, in many such complaints, the families of the accused often try to victimise the girl and tell the parents of the woman to keep their daughters under control. It's very easy to tarnish a woman's reputation because if a woman is seen to break off a relation to form another one, she is deemed a harlot while the men guilty of the same act is glorified as a lover boy or a Don Juan.



In the 80s and 90s, most acid related violence involved men disfiguring women with the corrosive substance because she had either broken off a relation or rejected a marriage/romance proposal.



Let's come to the family where children are never taught that as an adult one has to take 'no' for an answer. Unfortunately, the male ego is such that it fails to accept that someone has the right to decline an offer, which needs to be accepted without protest.



Was the girl stigmatised?

A teenage girl attracting attention from men is often blamed because parents see it as the girl's fault for her social plight. We do not know what happened in the case of unfortunate Sumi but perhaps it would not be incorrect to contend that people began to point fingers at her for the relentless torment unleashed by Rakib.



The newspaper report of the death does not delve deeper into the issue, leaving several crucial aspects of the matter untouched. These stories also do not have follow ups either and in many instances, the family of the victim is silenced by the family of the accused with money. One should not be surprised if this happens in the case of Sumi.



What role do the police have?

The report about the young girl's predicament mentioned that the police are looking for Rakib whose relentless harassment is believed to have pushed the girl to take an extreme step. It's not known if the girl went to the law for support. Due to sparse facts we are left to speculate. It's possible, the girl, a madrasa student, possibly from a conservative background, did not want to go to the police fearing this would trigger publicity and socially sully her family's image.



Again, we don't know the facts but it's essential for all police stations in rural Bangladesh to start operating a women repression and harassment cell under a female officer supported by a government or upazila administration appointed psychiatrist.



In rural areas it's still a rarity for women to place complaints to the police on domestic violence while harassment is tackled through village or local seniors. The downside of such an arrangement is that when the perpetrator is from an affluent or influential family, the victim is either cornered or unjustly vilified. If these do not work there's always the 'hush money' approach.



In addition, women in villages are still hesitant to seek male support, which makes the inclusion of female officers and counsellors mandatory. As we are approaching International Women's Day, the introduction of separate sexual harassment and domestic abuse cells at rural police stations should be a priority.



The issue about male-female relations have to be brought out from years of misconception and deconstructed in view of the current social creed. The practice of putting up a meaningless 'traditional, virtuous and conservative' faade is not doing us any benefit; instead, this is prompting society to push countless aberrations under the carpet.



It's normal for men women to have a relation prior marriage as it is normal for such bonds to break. Also, a girl has the right to say yeas or no and men need to learn to accept it. This right extends to sex workers too because just because she is offering sexual services does not mean she is obliged to serve a person whom she dislikes.



In the end, one comes back to the family learning since respect towards women can only be instilled by parents. If Rakib's family had been strict then he would have stopped harassing Sumi. A girl must not be compelled to take her own life because she is helpless.



Let's make this year's International Women's Day meaningful by taking concerted efforts to introduce women counselling cells at rural police stations.

Pradosh Mitra is a former

development worker







