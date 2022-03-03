

Hurdles China must overcome to become a hegemonic power?



Currently, China is hugely investing in underdeveloped countries giving those loans, building roads and ports in line with its ambitious OBOR and maritime silk route project.



Also they're boosting their military capabilities by developing aircraft carriers, different types of hypersonic missiles and artificial islands on the South China Sea. All these lead to the question: will China dominate the politics and economics of the 21st century and finally become a hegemonic power? How much time or problems they've to surpass to unleash this hegemonic or dominant characteristic?



To become a hegemonic power, China has to first solve its economical, demographical, political, geopolitical, intellectual, cultural and media related Problems.



Moreover, China's rise threatens US dominance over the world the same way Germany's rise threatened Britain in the WWI. In short the road to become hegemonic power will be going through the mill for China. Let's elaborate the assets and liabilities of this issue.



Economic slowdown: Most of the Asian Tigers' economic growth in the last 20 years was 9 percent. After that it shifted downward to 6 or 5 percent. China may have the same trajectory. The only difference will be the huge population of China. The process will happen at a much slower pace. On the other hand China's monthly direct foreign investment is equivalent to India's yearly but China grows only 2 percent faster compared to India.



Although China's coastal areas have developed into industrial areas, unlike its interior regions remain mostly underdeveloped. Besides in terms of capital investment and WTO membership China is still dependent on the USA which significantly curtails China's economic role in the international market.



Demographic collapse: According to a report published by the United Nations China will face a demographic collapse over the next 25 years. Its population will decrease by about 400 million. If we compare China's rise with the emergence of the USA the key difference between them is this demographic problem. Also this is highly unlikely that a rising superpower collapsed demographically ever in history.



Growing middle class population:

As China grows economically, so does grow its middle class population. This huge and newly growing middle class population will create a basic problem for China in the political circle. More economic leverage means more and more people from this class will demand political freedom and more political expressions which is one of the critical hurdles China needs to address and must solve.



Moreover how the government will respond to these situations is also a point of measurement, for example how they manage this new diffident internal structure.



Political Instability: China also has to address the Taiwan and Hong Kong issues. Transitioning to the democratic process, China may face severe political and social instability. For instance, this internal transition will be chaotic in the case of Taiwan, South Korea and the ongoing Hong Kong issue.



The lack of clear political structure and political transparency can lead to the breakdown of the political system. This will harm the international political leadership of China. The next big Challenge for China is to bring it's political institutions in line with Its economic development. These internal focuses will reduce the chance of China becoming a hegemonic power.



Geopolitical challenges: China is surrounded by 14 countries, all of them containing a separate identity different from China. China's geopolitical competitors are Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, and the Philippines. Territorial disputes with Japan over Senkaku islands, not enough support on North Korea issues and geopolitical conflicts with Vietnam and Philippines in the South China Sea concerning trade will make things complicated for China.



One of the Characteristics of a dominant power is regional recognition of that actor by other powers in that area. Keeping these in mind, China needs to work and manage these issues without a hitch by establishing stable diplomatic ties with these neighbours.





Intellectuality and innovation: In terms of innovation, China is lagging far behind the USA. China is more dependent on the USA in terms of pure technical designs and semiconductor chips. Moreover thousands of Chinese students fly over the USA for higher education and their intellectual contribution remains largely on the US system of innovation. For example US based tech giant google, facebook or large business companies like amazon or walmart.



In addition, if we talk about higher educational institutions, Chinese institutes are not adequate compared to the US. For example, the top eight out of ten universities are located in the United States. Furthermore, in terms of research and development the USA solely remains on the top. China, step by step, needs to develop these innovative capabilities for future prospectus.



Sea power and military bases: According to A T Mohan, sea power theory said" he who dominates the sea dominates the world". Before WW1 Britain had the largest navy in the world and ruled almost a quarter of the globe. Because of the navy Britain was a superpower that time. Currently the United States has the biggest operational navy in the world which established its supreme power on the sea unleashing superpower characteristics.



On the other hand, the Chinese navy is far behind in competition with the USA. The United States alone has ten aircraft carriers, compared with two on the Chinese counterpart.



Apart from this, the USA has over 800 bases all around the world with active military personnel. Acknowledging these facts China must boost Its naval power along with strategic bases to surpass other powers' hegemony.



Cultural soft power: China has not been geared up culturally for a global role yet. Chinese soft power has limited effects in the international system. Subsequently China's role in international issues and international institutions is also slender. Next they need to put effort into international law and order as well as humanitarian progress. Chinese values and culture will be an important issue to be a dominant power in the international arena.



To sum up, China has more to overcome in the upcoming times. China must work on these issues if it wants to be a hegemonic power. To add up, only economic progress is not enough to keep this pace. Finally in the upcoming era China will be a dominant power but still it doesn't have the full potential to become a hegemonic power or to surpass the United States.

The writer is a student of

International Relations













