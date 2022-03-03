Strengthening people-to-people contact between Bangladesh-India

People-to-people contact diplomacy is also called people's diplomacy. People-to-people contact diplomacy between India and Bangladesh is very necessary to bolster the ties between two brotherly nations. It is the way that can bring the two countries under an umbrella. People to People contact can initiate to strengthen the ties between two brotherly and neighboring states.



Where government-to-government diplomacy fails, this diplomacy is very effective there to strengthen the ties. People-to-people contact between the two countries can turn into a holistic diplomatic approach between two countries. Then, formal official diplomacy between the two governments is established strongly.



Everything seemed to come to a standstill for a long time due to the outbreak of the epidemic Corona. After a long time, this time a four-day Bangladesh-India cultural fair was held in Rajshahi. Apart from visiting various places of interest in the Rajshahi region, star artists from both countries performed at the Rajshahi College ground for two days.



The fifth Bangladesh-India Cultural Fair started in Rajshahi in Bangladesh. The fair was inaugurated on 25 February at Rajshahi College ground. Thousands of visitors gathered that day. Over the next two days, thousands of spectators gathered to watch the cultural program. The Rajshahi College ground was filled to the brim.



The 5th Bangladesh-India Cultural Fair was organized on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the India-Bangladesh friendship at the historic Uttara Ganobhaban premises in Natore. The arrival of members of an Indian delegation, including Ram Prasad Pal, Home Minister (Prisons) of the Indian state of Tripura, at the cultural gathering increased the attraction of the gathering.



A total of 36 people including Indian ministers, actors, poets, artists, and journalists reached Rajshahi on this occasion. In the morning, local politicians, including city Mayor Khairuzzaman Liton and former State Minister for home Shamsul Haque Tuku, along with Tripura state government minister Ramprasad Pal and other guests from the country paid homage to the Father of the Nation mural.



Artists from the two countries have spread the light through captivating performances at the 5th Bangladesh-India Cultural Reunion Fair in Natore. They are fascinated by the music performances of Bangladeshi and Indian artists. The people of the two countries hope that the organization of this cultural gathering will further strengthen the bond between Bangladesh and India.



India is the nearest neighbor of Bangladesh. The people and government of India have fought and sacrificed selflessly in the great war of independence of Bangladesh. India is a big country, economically and militarily strong.



So, Bangladesh's relationship with them should be deep, sincere, and faithful. Relations between the two countries were further strengthened through cultural exchanges. This cultural connection has taken the two countries to new heights. We hope that the exchange of culture will continue in the future to maintain peaceful and stable relations.



India is, was, and will remain a friendly neighbour of Bangladesh. In the great war of independence of Bangladesh, the people and government of India have selflessly stood by and fought and sacrificed. Their sacrifice will be written in golden letters in the pages of the history of independence of Bangladesh.



According to media reports, Reunion fairs of the two countries have been held for the last five years. Such gatherings are making a significant contribution to deepening the Indo-Bangladesh relationship.



The people of Bangladesh are hospitable. Indians were fascinated by this hospitality. The people of Bangladesh try their level best to satisfy the guests. It is the eternal habit of Bangladeshi people. The Bangladeshi people have a cultural mindset. For three days, India and Bangladesh seemed to be closer to each other!



The Bangladesh-India Cultural Fair has further deepened the ties between the two countries in the days to come. It has also deepened the bond between the people of both countries. Not just cultural; this event has also strengthened the political, social, economic, and relations.



The invited guests spoke on the harmony between the two countries and in the evening a cultural program was held where artists from Bangladesh and India took part. Invited Indian guests visited various historical places including Barind Museum, Puthia Rajbari, Bagha Mosque, Natore Rajbari, Uttara Ganobhaban in Rajshahi district.



Meanwhile, during the fair, in collaboration with the Rajshahi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, a fair was held at Rajshahi College ground with the participation of 35 stalls. Thousands of spectators gathered at Rajshahi College ground watching the fair and cultural programs.



On the evening of 26th February, a pleasant cultural program was held with the performances of famous artists from Bangladesh and India. A pleasant cultural program was held at Rajshahi College ground on 26 February. The college grounds were filled to the brim with spectators. The audience got drunk on the performances of the artists.



Rajshahi was decorated in a colorful way centering on cultural festivals. The horizons of new possibilities were opened in various fields including trade and commerce, public diplomacy, people-to-people contact.



The city mayor of Rajshahi thinks that the exchange of ideas started from the Rajshahi region through cultural exchange. He said discussions had been held with the guests from India to open new train horizons in trade and commerce using the Padma River, including the launch of a direct train service from Rajshahi to Kolkata in the future.



AHM KhairuzzamanLiton, City Mayor of Rajshahi, said that the exchange of ideas started from the Rajshahi region through cultural exchange. Discussions have been held with the guests from India on the launch of a direct train service from Rajshahi to Kolkata in the near future.



Such an arrangement would further strengthen the bonds of harmony between the two countries. Besides, the door of the immense potential of tourism will also be opened. The bonds of the country's economy will also increase. Because when the relationship is deep, the transaction also gets a new dimension. This fair will open the door to various possibilities between the two countries. Such arrangements will be made on a larger scale in the future.



"People to people" contact could help to boost bilateral relations in the areas of trade, business, education, culture, and sports. Such kinds of inter-state cultural gatherings can promote and strengthen people-to-people contacts. It can be turned into bilateral economic, trade, and cultural relations between two countries with the cooperation of the governments of India and Bangladesh. It can lead both governments towards government-to-government ties. Such kind of people-to-contact can boost up the connection, bondage between two states.

Mehjabin Bhanu is a contributor











