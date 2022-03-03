Fake magistrate held

JASHORE, March 2: A 20-year-old woman who posed as a magistrate to dupe local shopkeepers was attested in Jashore on Tuesday, police said on Wednesday.

Suraiya Akter Misti, daughter of Abdur Rahim of Putni village in Satkhira district, was nabbed from the Ulashi Bazar area of Jashore's Sharsha upazila.

Jamal Uddin Pipul, president of Ulashi Bazar Committee, said that Suraiya came to the market and started inspecting shops after identifying herself as a magistrate.

The shopkeepers got suspicious and informed the cops, he said.

On information, a team from the local police station rushed to the spot and arrested Suraiya. A diary, a notebook and an identity card issued by an NGO were seized from her possession.

Mamun Khan, officer-in-charge of Sharsha Police Station said that an FIR was filed against the accused. "She will be produced in a local court on Wednesday," he added. -UNB