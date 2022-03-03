Kotalipara bomb planting case convict remanded

A court on Wednesdayo remanded a person tried, convicted and sentenced to death in absentia in a case lodged over an attempt to murder Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Kotalipara, Gopalganj, in 2000.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Rashidul Alam placed Md Azizul Haque Rana alias Shanewaj alias Ruman on four-day remand as police produced him before the court and pleaded to place him on 10-day remand in an anti-terrorism act case filed with Khilkhet Police Station. -BSS





