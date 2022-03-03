Fire burns 15 houses in Khulna

KHULNA, March 2: At least 15 houses were gutted in a major fire that broke out at a residential home in the Ibrahima Madrasa Road area of Khulna on Tuesday night.

The blaze began in a house belonging to a person, named Khaleque, near Labanchara Switchgate around 9pm and soon engulfed the adjoining houses, said Nazrul Islam, senior station officer of Khulna Tutpara Fire Service and Civil Defense.

On information, several fire tenders were pressed into service and it took them nearly an hour to douse the flames, he added.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported. -UNB











