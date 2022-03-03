BGB seizes smuggled goods, drugs worth over Tk 119 crore in Feb

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) members seized smuggled goods including arms and drugs worth Tk 119.61 crore from different parts of the country including the border areas in February, said a press release.

The seized drugs include 15,57,716 Yaba pills, 4.170 kgs crystal meth ice, 2.100 kgs opium, 29,539 bottles of phensidyl, 1,902 kgs cannabis, 10.120 kgs heroin and 1,52,787 injections, says Public Relation Officer (PRO) of the BGB headquarters Md Shariful Islam.

Other smuggled items include 5.870 kg gold, 46.065 kg silver, 1,21,585 cosmetics, 12,179 imitation jeweleries, 6,269 sarees, 20,474 three-piece sets, shirt pieces, blanket, 2721 cubic feet timber, 6,639 kgs tea leaves, 19,410 kg coal, 2 touch stone statues, four trucks, covered vans, four private cars, microbuses, 16 pickups, 35 easy bikes and 75 motorcycles.

The seized firearms included a pistol, a gun, 11 rounds of ammunition and a magazine.

Besides, legal action has been taken against 259 smugglers, 209 Bangladeshi nationals and 11 Indian nationals on trespassing charge.










