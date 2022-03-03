BNP spreading falsehood against govt: Hanif

Awami League (AL) Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif on Wednesday said BNP thinks that there is democracy only by taking to the streets and vandalizing cars and by throwing petrol bombs.

But, they will not see the 'democracy' of petrol bombing anymore and such democracy will not be given to them anymore.

He made the remarks before a meeting with leaders in charge of the Chattogram Division and the leaders of Chandpur district AL at the Awami League's central office on Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital.

Hanif said, "BNP leaders are have been spreading falsehood against the government through holding rallies in front of the Jatiya Press Club every day. They are constantly misleading the people by telling lies. BNP leaders are also telling lies about the government and its activities in TV talk-shows every day to mislead the people."

"They (BNP) are saying that there is no democracy in the country. What democracy do they want? If the party thinks that petrol bombing is there is democracy then they will not see that democracy anymore in the country," he added.

Hanif said the country is moving forward under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and per capita income of the people has increased and country's overall exports are on rising trend.

The AL Joint General Secretary also said, after the killing of Bangabandhu, BNP's founder Ziaur Rahman had tried to make Bangladesh a province of Pakistan and at that time, they not only banned the slogan of Liberation War-Joy Bangla but also forbidden the historic March 7 Speech of Bangabandhu.

Hanif also criticized BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir for spreading confusion about the newly formed Election Commission (EC) and urged the countrymen not to be confused with the negative propaganda of BNP against the EC.

BNP that always practices evil politics is now looking for an issue to attain its evil purposes, he said, adding that AL leaders and activists will have to build resistance against conspiracies and ill politics of BNP.

AL Advisory Council Member Mohiuddin Khan Alamgir, Presidium Member Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya Bir Bikram, Joint General Secretary Dipu Moni, Organizing Secretary Abu Sayeed Al Mahmood Swapon, Relief and Social Welfare Secretary Sujit Ray Nondi, Science and Technology Affairs Secretary Abdus Sabur, Information and Research Secretary Salim Mahmud, Chandpur district AL President Nasir Uddin Ahmed and General Secretary Abu Naim Patwari Dulal, among others, were present.













