Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 3 March, 2022, 8:19 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

BNP spreading falsehood against govt: Hanif

Published : Thursday, 3 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 142
Staff Correspondent

Awami League (AL) Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif on Wednesday said BNP thinks that there is democracy only by taking to the streets and vandalizing cars and by throwing petrol bombs.
But, they will not see the 'democracy' of petrol bombing anymore and such democracy will not be given to them anymore.
He made the remarks before a meeting with leaders in charge of the Chattogram Division and the leaders of Chandpur district AL at the Awami League's central office on Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital.
Hanif said, "BNP leaders are have been spreading falsehood against the government through holding rallies in front of the Jatiya Press Club every day. They are constantly misleading the people by telling lies. BNP leaders are also telling lies about the government and its activities in TV talk-shows every day to mislead the people."
"They (BNP) are saying that there is no democracy in the country. What democracy do they want? If the party thinks that petrol bombing is there is democracy then they will not see that democracy anymore in the country," he added.
Hanif said the country is moving forward under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and per capita income of the people has increased and country's overall exports are on rising trend.
The AL Joint General Secretary also said, after the killing of Bangabandhu, BNP's founder Ziaur Rahman had tried to make Bangladesh a province of Pakistan and at that time, they not only banned the slogan of Liberation War-Joy Bangla but also forbidden the historic March 7 Speech of Bangabandhu.
Hanif also criticized BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir for spreading confusion about the newly formed Election Commission (EC) and urged the countrymen not to be confused with the negative propaganda of BNP against the EC.
BNP that always practices evil politics is now looking for an issue to attain its evil purposes, he said, adding that AL leaders and activists will have to build resistance against conspiracies and ill politics of BNP.
AL Advisory Council Member Mohiuddin Khan Alamgir, Presidium Member Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya Bir Bikram, Joint General Secretary Dipu Moni, Organizing Secretary Abu Sayeed Al Mahmood Swapon, Relief and Social Welfare Secretary Sujit Ray Nondi, Science and Technology Affairs Secretary Abdus Sabur, Information and Research Secretary Salim Mahmud, Chandpur district AL President Nasir Uddin Ahmed and General Secretary Abu Naim Patwari Dulal, among others, were present.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Fake magistrate held
Kotalipara bomb planting case convict remanded
Teletalk has the highest call drop rate: BTRC
Get-keepers under a railway enhancement project observe a hunger strike
Fire burns 15 houses in Khulna
BGB seizes smuggled goods, drugs worth over Tk 119 crore in Feb
4 killed in B’baria road accident
Book lovers browsing through books at a stall at the Amar Ekushey Book Fair


Latest News
Govt rejects traders' proposals for edible oil price hike
'Joy Bangla' national slogan from now on, gazette issued
Women gangraped in Bagerhat
DU student stabbed by mugger in capital
Nearly 836,000 refugees have fled Ukraine conflict: UN
Over 2,000 Ukraine civilians killed in Russian invasion
Crude oil prices hit $113--highest since June 2014
Housewife commits 'suicide' in Bogura
Missing fisherman's body found after 7 days
Number of voters in Bangladesh now 11.17 crore: EC
Most Read News
21 killed in shelling of Ukraine's Kharkiv in 24 hrs
'He has no idea what's coming,' Biden to Putin
Govt rejects traders' proposals for edible oil price hike
Biden vows to check Russian aggression, fight inflation
Arabs, Afghans decry 'racist' double standard in Ukraine media commentary
5 killed in deadly blast at Kyiv TV tower
Zelensky: Russia's Kharkiv attacks are war crimes
Brahmanbaria accident claims four lives
Afghans with legal documents may travel abroad: Taliban
RMG industry about to reach $50 billion mark
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft