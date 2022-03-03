World Wildlife Day today

The World Wildlife Day will be observed on March 3 (Thursday) across the globe, including Bangladesh, aiming to create awareness about endangered animals and plants and ways to fight against wildlife crime.

To mark the day, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change will arrange a discussion at Ban Bhaban here at 10.30 am today.

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin will join the meeting as the chief guest, while Chairman of Parliamentary Standing Committee on the ministry Saber Hossain Chowdhury and Environment, Forest and Climate Change Secretary Md Mustafa Kamal as special guests.

Wildlife trade is one of the most profitable illicit trades in the world, estimated at up to US$ 10 billion annually. -BSS









