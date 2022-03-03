Video
EU accepts Ukraine's plea for membership

Published : Thursday, 3 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 131

KYIV, Mar 2: One day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky applied for Ukraine's membership to the European Union (EU), the European Parliament on Tuesday accepted the request. The
development came soon after Zelensky's address to the Parliament.
As per Nexta TV, Kyiv Independent, EU has agreed to make Ukraine a member.
Zelensky on Tuesday received a standing ovation at the European Parliament, soon after his address was over. His address came amid tensions in Ukraine, but he said that the people of Ukraine are strong. "We're fighting for our land & our freedom despite the fact that all our cities are now blocked. Nobody is going to break us, we're strong, we're Ukrainians." he said.
On Monday, Zelensky had signed the application for Ukraine to become a part of the European Union. The move came right after Ukraine and Russia held talks in Belarus.    -India TV


