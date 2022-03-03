No hike in prices of edible oil: Minister

The Commerce Ministry has rejected the proposal of hiking prices of edible oil raised by the country's importer companies.

The administration will take strict legal actions against those who try to increase prices.

The Commerce Minister told reporters after a meeting held at the secretariat in the conference room of the Commerce Ministry on the occasion of the upcoming holy month of Ramadan.

The meeting was chaired by Senior Secretary of the Ministry Tapan Kanti Ghosh.

Bangladesh Competition Commission Chairperson Mofizul Islam, Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission Chairman Afzal Hossain, National Board of Revenue's member Masud Sadiq, FBCCI President Jasim Uddin, TCB Chairman Bri. J. Md. Ariful Hasan, representative of Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB) Qazi Abdul Hannan and other senior officials were present at the meeting.

The meeting also took a decision that no un-bottled soybean and palm oil will be allowed to be sold after May 31 and December 31 respectively.

On February 6, the government increased prices of edible oil by Tk 8 per liter in line with the international market.

On February 27, importers raised a proposal to increase a liter of soybean oil by Tk 12 for bottled edible oil.

Commerce Minister said the country has more stocks of essential commodities than it needs.

There is no shortage of commodities. No dishonest traders will be allowed to take the opportunity. The administration has been instructed across the country.

Strict action will be taken against those involved in trying to increase prices by artificially creating a crisis in the product or if the product is stocked illegally.

The Commerce Minister said open sale of soybean oil after May and palm well after December will be stopped. All edible oil will be bottled or packaged and be sold at fixed price.

Strict action will be taken against those who sell any product above the stipulated price. The National Directorate of Consumer Protection and the text administration have intensified market monitoring.

The government has taken all possible steps to ensure reasonable price. Everything will be done to protect the interests of producers and consumers.

All measures have been taken to keep the stock, supply and price of essential commodities normal. All concerned should play a responsible role.

The Commerce Minister said the government would distribute cards and sell sugar, edible oil, lentils, onions and chhola at affordable prices to 1 crore people across the country through TCB. This will benefit about 5 crore people of the country.

He also said the government will take stern action against dishonest businessmen who are illegally stocking and hoarding edible oils.









