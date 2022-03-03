Schools, univs to make up for students’ learning losses: Dipu



A teacher at a class at Azimpur Sajib School in the city after about one and a half months due to the rise in corona pandemic infection. PHOTO: OBSERVER

"For the previous two years, the students have been dealing with emotional anguish. With the reopening of educational institutions around the country, efforts would be made to make up for the loss "she said.

"Though it is not possible to recoup the losses in one academic year, it can be minimised. Better days are ahead," Dipu told reporters on the sidelines of the inauguration ceremony of the book distribution activities of classes XI and XII at National

Curricula and Textbook Board (NCTB) headquarters on Wednesday.

"In-person classes for primary school students resumed on Wednesday while physical classes at all secondary, higher secondary and university-level educational institutions resumed earlier. We hope we can soon return to normal academic activities," she added.

Dipu also urged the authorities concerned to make up for the losses endured by those who passed this year's HSC, through adequate assignments.

Describing the demand of the students of seven DU-affiliated colleges for separate universities as "illogical".

"The problem will be resolved soon and the authorities concerned are taking an initiative to reduce the session jam. Exam results will also be published soon." she said.

Earlier in the day, junior students were excited to return to campus as physical classes resumed in primary schools after yet another Covid-induced closure.

All primary-level educational institutions reopened on Wednesday after over a month of closure due to a renewed surge in C-19 cases largely due to the Omicron strain.

School staff, particularly teachers, made an extra effort to give the children a warm welcome, also ensuring adherence to all Covid-safety protocols.

In view of the declining Covid cases across Bangladesh, the government on February 18 announced the resumption of in-person classes at primary schools from March 2.

In-person classes at all secondary, higher secondary and university-level educational institutions resumed onFebruary 22.

On January 21, the government announced the closure of all schools and colleges in Bangladesh fromJanuary 21 to February 6 amid the fresh surge in C-19 cases.

The shutdown was extended tillFebruary 20 for the safety of the students as the virus continued to spread.

After an initial 17-month Covid-induced closure, the students in Bangladesh returned to their classrooms onSeptember 12 last year.

The government initially shut the educational institutions on March 17, 2020, after the country reported its first C-19 cases on March8 and later the closure was extended several times.









