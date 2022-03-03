

Saudi FM to visit BD soon

During the visit, Prince Faisal will hold a bilateral meeting with Momen. Later, the Saudi Foreign Minister is likely to meet Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina apart from his other engagements.

At press conference held on Wednesday at the Saudi Embassy in Dhaka, Saudi Ambassador Essa Yussef Essa Al Dulaihan disclosed the information. In the programme, he has also highlighted various aspects of the relations including Saudi investors' desire to invest extensively in Bangladesh.

Regarding the commitments of Saudi investment in Bangladesh, the Ambassador said that 'Engineering Dimensions', a Saudi Arabian Enterprise, has already confirmed US$1.8 billion investment in Bangladesh.

He said that a Government to Government (G2G) Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia and PPP Authority, Bangladesh was signed on October 28, 2021.

Following the development, several Saudi public and private investors have expressed their interests to invest in different sectors in Bangladesh. He has already conveyed to the message to the Bangladesh government. Around 23 companies out of 29 companies intending to invest in Bangladesh have already confirmed about their investment, he added. He particularly mentioned names ARAMCO, Acwa Power, Alfanar Group, Engineering Dimension (ED), Red Sea Gateway Terminal (RSGT), Daelim KSA and Aljumairah Group which are interested to invest.

The Saudi Ambassador said his country is mulling establishing a special economic zone at Mirershwarai in Chattogram and considering scopes to invest in the construction of rail links connecting Dhaka and Payra port, including the development of Cox's Bazar as an international tourist destination.

He said Saudi ACWA Power has already announced to invest $600 million to build 700MW power plant and proposed a total $3.5 billion investment in Bangladesh. The Saudi Red Sea Gateway Terminal wants to invest $1.2 billion in Bangladesh.

In response to a query about providing financial support to the Gambia for running the case filed against Myanmar at International Criminal Court (ICC) in Hague, he said that they have already provided political and diplomatic supports to Gambia. Financial support was also extended for the country. But, all relevant countries should extend the support as it's hard for the KSA to provide entire expenses.

Earlier, Public Private Partnership Authority (PPPA) of Bangladesh said the Saudi Ministry of Investment will soon send a delegation to Bangladesh to explore investment opportunities in the PPP projects.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) finds Bangladesh as a "top priority country" and is interested in a long-term strategic plan where they will contribute to the economic growth of the country.

A delegation from the Ministry of Investment, KSA comprising 29 investors will come to Dhaka soon to explore investment opportunities in PPP projects.

It was decided that there needs to be a time frame for identifying PPP projects along with competent investors. Timeframe is also required for each project to execute the project plan.

Bangladesh-KSA Joint PPP Platform jointly organised a virtual conference between Public Private Partnership Authority (PPPA) and Ministry of Investment of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia recently to explore potentials of PPP projects in Bangladesh.

Ahmad Kaikaus, principal secretary to the prime minister, has recently highlighted the close ties between Saudi Arabia and Bangladesh.

Kaikaus said it was a "new beginning" for Bangladesh and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and greeted Riyadh for selecting Bangladesh for investment.

Sultana Afroz, Secretary and Chief executive officer of PPP Authority, recently gave an overview of PPP projects in Bangladesh, the legal framework and incentives provided by the government to attract PPP projects. Red Sea Gateway Terminal was nominated to undertake Patenga Container Terminal Project (if selected by the Bangladesh authority) any other PPP projects related to sea ports in Bangladesh.







