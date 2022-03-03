Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 3 March, 2022, 8:18 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

BD shares updated info on Bay's Continental Shelf with UN

Published : Thursday, 3 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 128
Diplomatic Correspondent

Foreign Minister Dr. AK Abdul Momen has presented updated information on Bangladesh's Continental Shelf in the Bay of Bengal to the United Nations (UN).
The presentation was made to the 21-member Commission on the Limits of the Continental Shelf (CLCS) during its 54th session in New York on
Tuesday, a Foreign Ministry press release said on Wednesday.
"This submission is a major achievement for our country, especially at a time when we are pursuing our long-cherished dream to become a developed country by 2041. Our ability to utilise the living and non-living resources of the ocean will determine the course of our journey in the coming days", said the Foreign Minister.
The presentation followed the official lodgment of Bangladesh's amended submission to the CLCS on October 22, 2020.
Based on the binding verdicts of the international tribunals, Bangladesh government reviewed its submission and lodged a fresh version to the Commission on October 22, 2020.
In the amended submission, delimitation lines prescribed by the Tribunals were used to determine the limits of Bangladesh's continental shelf.
Through the presentation, Bangladesh provided scientific and technical data in support of its entitlement to continental shelf beyond 200 nautical miles in the Bay of Bengal.
As per rule, a sub-commission formed for this purpose will examine the data and make recommendations endorsing Bangladesh's entitlement that allows Bangladesh to begin exploration of natural resources in that area.
"Bangladesh is densely populated country with scarce resources. The final recommendation of the United Nations would provide a basis for the exploration, conservation and development of living and non-living natural resources that would help to ensure our sustainable development, energy needs and the prosperity of our people," Momen added.
The foreign minister was accompanied by Secretary and Head of Maritime Affairs Unit of Bangladesh foreign ministry Rear Admiral Md. Khurshed Alam and other technical experts from Bangladesh.
The original submission for the delineation of Bangladesh's continental shelf was submitted to the CLCS in February 2011.
However, due to unresolved maritime boundary disputes with Myanmar and India, the Commission was not able to examine the submission.  Subsequently, under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh resolved the maritime boundaries with its neighbours through international judicial bodies.
The Government has been working on this submission for over a decade now. Preparation of this submission has been done under over all coordination of Ministry of Foreign Affairs with the contribution of expertise and resources from Bangladesh Navy, Petrobangla, BAPEX, Geological Survey of Bangladesh, SPARRSO, and BIWTA.
Bangladesh also received legal and technical support from Commonwealth Secretariat and from UN Trust Fund, the release said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Russia's Lavrov: A third world war would be nuclear, destructive
EU accepts Ukraine's plea for membership
UNGA to vote on demand Russia withdraw from Ukraine
No hike in prices of edible oil: Minister
Schools, univs to make up for students’ learning losses: Dipu
Saudi FM to visit BD soon
BD shares updated info on Bay's Continental Shelf with UN
NEC okays slashing  ADP by Tk 17,774cr


Latest News
Govt rejects traders' proposals for edible oil price hike
'Joy Bangla' national slogan from now on, gazette issued
Women gangraped in Bagerhat
DU student stabbed by mugger in capital
Nearly 836,000 refugees have fled Ukraine conflict: UN
Over 2,000 Ukraine civilians killed in Russian invasion
Crude oil prices hit $113--highest since June 2014
Housewife commits 'suicide' in Bogura
Missing fisherman's body found after 7 days
Number of voters in Bangladesh now 11.17 crore: EC
Most Read News
21 killed in shelling of Ukraine's Kharkiv in 24 hrs
'He has no idea what's coming,' Biden to Putin
Govt rejects traders' proposals for edible oil price hike
Biden vows to check Russian aggression, fight inflation
Arabs, Afghans decry 'racist' double standard in Ukraine media commentary
5 killed in deadly blast at Kyiv TV tower
Zelensky: Russia's Kharkiv attacks are war crimes
Brahmanbaria accident claims four lives
Afghans with legal documents may travel abroad: Taliban
RMG industry about to reach $50 billion mark
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft