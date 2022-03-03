Video
NEC okays slashing  ADP by Tk 17,774cr

Published : Thursday, 3 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 127
Business Correspondent

The National Economic Council (NEC) approved downsizing of the Tk 2,25,324.14 crore annual development programme (ADP) for the fiscal 2021-22 to Tk2,07,550 crore slashing Tk 17,774.14cr from the original scheme .
The National Economic Council (NEC) approved a Taka 2,07,550 crore Revised Annual Development Programme (RADP)  for fiscal year (FY22) with transport and communication sector enjoying the highest priority.
RADP exercise takes place every year through the middle of the fiscal year at the beginning of calendar year.   
Planning minister MA Mannan told reporters after the meeting that "The NEC approved a Taka 2,07,550 crore RADP for the current fiscal year which is down by Tk 17,774.14 crore from the original size of the ADP.
NEC Chairperson and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina presided over the
meeting virtually from her official Ganobhaban residence. Ministers, State Ministers and Secretaries concerned attended it from the NEC Conference Room in the city's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area.
State Minister for Planning Dr Shamsul Alam, Planning Commission members and  secretaries concerned were present at the briefing.
Planning Division Secretary Prodeep Ranjan Chakrabarty said the RADP witnessed a 7.89 percent cut of original ADP allocation of Taka 2,25,324.14 crore.
The funding from foreign sources experienced the entire cut of Taka 17,774.23 crore to stand at Taka 70,250 crore while the funding from the local sources increased slightly to stand at Taka 1,37,300 crore.
However, considering the RADP allocation of Taka 9,613.68 crore for the autonomous bodies and corporations, the overall RADP allocation for the current fiscal year (FY22) stood at Taka 2,17,163.68 crore.
The RADP size of the current fiscal year became Taka 9,907crore or 5.01 percent higher than the RADP size of Taka 1,97,643 crore in the last fiscal year (FY21).
Planning Minister Mannan said the meeting highlighted six strong  areas of the country's economy which are attaining nearly seven percent GDP growth in the last fiscal year, good performances of the agricultural sector,  containing the general point to point inflation rate under control through ensuring the supply chain and sound management.
Handling the Covid-19 situation nicely compared to other countries of the world even the developed countries, maintaining the export market and labour market and also about  the government's step to roll out the universal pension scheme.


