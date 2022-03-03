Video
Sanctions hurt but unlikely to stop Russia: Expert

Published : Thursday, 3 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 122

PARIS, Mar 2: Western sanctions on Russia will have a significant impact on the economy, but are unlikely to stop its assault on Ukraine, an expert on economic warfare told AFP.
Gary Hufbauer, a researcher at Washington's Peterson Institute for International Economics, has studied 100 cases of sanctions being used over the past century, from World War I to Iraq.
"The success rate in
terms of achieving the foreign policy objective was less than a third of the cases," said the author of "Economic Sanctions Reconsidered".
"Most of the countries where there was success were smaller countries, weaker countries, not so much bigger countries as in the case of Russia," Hufbauer said in an interview.
Economic pressure worked against countries like Panama, Peru or Sierra Leone, and helped topple dictators in some mid-sized countries like Brazil and South Korea.
They were also "made a contribution" to the end of the racist apartheid regime in South Africa, he said.
But Washington's sanctions failed to prevent Pakistan from obtaining nuclear weapons.
And while US sanctions on China over the Korean war in the 1950s were economically and militarily painful, "China persisted" in supporting the North Koreans -- as did the Soviet Union.
The one time Moscow did withdraw, from Afghanistan in the 1980s, "was not so much because of the sanctions" but due to US arming of Afghans, the loss of Russian forces and political turmoil at home, Hufbauer said.    -AFP


