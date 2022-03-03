Export earnings take a leap, posts Tk 37,000cr in Feb

The positive trend of increasing export earnings is continuing. In February of this year following the good performance of apparel shipments, Bangladeshi exporters brought in US$4.29 billion or Tk 37,000 crore in foreign exchange.

At the current exchange rate 86, the amount of money is about Tk 37,000 crore.

The country's export earnings are 34.54 per cent higher than in February last year. This month, the revenue has exceeded the target by about 19 per cent.

The month of February has ended in 28 days. Even then, the exporters are happy with the income of $4.29 billion. They think that this indicates a positive trend of income leap.

This income is the third highest in the history of Bangladesh as a single month-- the highest was $4.90 billion in December last year. The second highest was $4.85 billion in January this year.

Export earnings have increased in almost all sectors, not just readymade garments. In all, in the first eight months (July-February) of the current 2021-22 fiscal year, the country has exported about $33.84, over that of $25.86 billion in the corresponding period of last fiscal, according to provisional data of the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB). This is about 31 per cent more than the same period last year.

Export earnings increase almost every year. However, the target can hardly be touched. But this time the situation is different. In addition to the great growth in Covid-19 Bangladesh is earning more than the target set.

During July-February, 81.25 per cent of the total export income came from the export of readymade garments. In this sector, 30.73 per cent more foreign exchange has come to the country than the same period of last fiscal year. 17.16 per cent more than the target.

The February 2022 earnings also surpassed the target set for the month by 18.80 per cent, disclosed the data.

Of the total $33.84 billion export income during the July-February period, RMG sector fetched $27.49 billion, posting 30.73 per cent growth than last fiscal's rate.

A breakdown of the clothing-sector performance shows that knitwear subsector of RMG earned $15.06 billion from exports, registering 32.87 per cent growth.

Earnings from export of woven garments have amounted to $12.42 billion in the past eight months, up by 28.23 per cent.

Home-textile exports also recorded about 36 per cent growth to $993.76 million in the first eight months of this fiscal.

According to the EPB, exports of ready-made garments as well as frozen food, agro-processed products, leather and leather products, home textiles, engineering products have increased overall.

Faruque Hassan, president of BGMEA, an association of garment exporters said, "We turned out very well after Covid-19. There was good growth every month. Our exports to new markets, such as Russia and Ukraine, as well as to the United States and Europe, were growing, but this war is turning everything upside down."

"This war is not only destabilizing the market, it is also pushing up global fuel prices," he said. This may further increase the ship fare. The import-export sector is booming due to the increase in ship fares.

Meanwhile, Bangladeshi garment exporters are facing big challenge in the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Some entrepreneurs in the readymade garment sector have expressed renewed concern over the ongoing export orders and future purchases in those areas.

Experts say that if the war is prolonged, the world may face a new recession. Bangladesh is not free from the threat of recession, because Bangladesh has direct trade with Russia and Ukraine. Bangladesh exports garments, jute and other products to both the countries. Again more products including wheat are imported.

According to EPB, garments, frozen fish, crabs, vegetables, medicines, leather goods and leather shoes, handicrafts and other products are exported.









