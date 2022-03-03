'Joy Bangla' now national slogan

Following the decision of the Cabinet taken on February 20 this year, the government on Wednesday issued a gazette notification making the slogan of 'Joy Bangla' as the national slogan.

In accordance with the directives of a High Court Bench comprising Justice FRM Nazmul Ahasan and Justice KM Kamrul Kader to declare the 'Joy Bangla'

slogan as the national slogan of the country, the Cabinet has taken the decision.

According to the gazette, signed by Cabinet Division's Joint Secretary Shafiul Azim, the Joy Bangla slogan would be the national slogan of the country.

It said, "The constitutional office holders, all government officials and employees working at home or abroad, officials and employees of all autonomous and statutory bodies will say the slogan at the end of state or government ceremonies. All educational institutions including the madrasas must have to use this slogan, if they organize any meeting-seminar, assembly or any kind of assembly."

"If there is an event or an assembly all those present holding public or private jobs will use the Joy Bangla slogan," it added.

Earlier in December 2017, the HC bench issued a rule asking the authorities concerned to explain why 'Joy Bangla' should not be declared as the national slogan following a writ petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer Dr Bashir Ahmed.

In December 2019, the court asked the government to take steps to ensure the use of 'Joy Bangla' as the national slogan from December 16.

Later in March 2020, the High Court bench of Justice FRM Nazmul Ahasan and Justice KM Kamrul Kader declared that 'Joy Bangla' will be the national slogan of the country and gave three specific directives to the authorities concerned about the use of 'Joy Bangla' slogan.

The lawyers who stood for the petitioner said 'Joy Bangla' was the main slogan during the Liberation War in 1971. Even, some poets, litterateurs and intellectuals of the then-West Pakistan who supported the Liberation War used the 'Joy Bangla' slogan, they said.

Freedom fighters made the supreme sacrifice giving the slogan of 'Joy Bangla' after being captured by Pakistan occupation forces during the period, they added.







