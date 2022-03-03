Video
Dhaka urges Delhi to withdraw anti-dumping duty

Published : Thursday, 3 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Shahnaj begum

Bangladesh will urge the India to withdraw anti-dumping duty on Bangladeshi products as India earlier assured that "it will be removed" on the sidelines of WTO ministerial meeting in India's New Delhi last year.
It will also request the Indian side to recognise the BSTI standard certification on all Bangladeshi products once again, and signing of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) thus it could be able to enjoy the tax holidays after LDC graduation, official sources said.
All these issues will be raised from Bangladesh's side at the much awaiting commerce secretary level meeting is going to be held on March 4 at New Delhi, however, representatives of the two countries are now busy at New Delhi to finalise the drafts.
Senior Secretary of the Commerce Ministry Tapan Kanti Ghosh will lead the Bangladesh delegation while Indian Commerce Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam will lead the Indian delegation.
Dhaka said despite a general duty-free access of Bangladeshi products to India, several Indian states often impose taxes if the imported products appeared to be huge in volume to affect their local enterprises. They said jute products and battery were examples of such Bangladeshi products to face such duties in Indian market.
"However, Indian Commerce Minister recently told Bangladesh's Commerce Minister at New Delhi that India keen to keep the momentum of the existing, the best ever relations, between the two countries. We hope they will consider our pleas," officials said.
India imposed anti-dumping duty on Bangladesh's jute yarn, hessian and bags, ranging between US 19 dollars and 352 dollars per tonne, in January 2017 for a period of five years, which will expire in January 2023.
Apart from jute goods, India, in April 2017, imposed anti-dumping duty, ranging between 27.81 dollars and 91.47 dollars per tonne, on the export of hydrogen peroxide from Bangladesh. In 2018, it also slapped similar duty, amounting to 2.69 dollars per kilogramme, on the export of fishing net.
Since the imposition of the duty, Bangladesh repeatedly tried at different levels but India did not agree to lift it.
In the last commerce secretary-level meeting Bangladesh side argued that the anti-dumping investigations were not conducted in line with the WTO rules. Thus the duties on Bangladeshi goods should be withdrawn immediately.
"India allows only 28 products from Bangladesh as per recognition of the BSTI standard certificate, this is unfortunate," a senior official said.
Although the matter was prominently discussed in the last commerce secretary level meeting held in Dhaka in March 2021, no significant headway was yet to this end.
 "We will discuss a wide range of issues like expansion of bilateral trade, the meeting is also expected to discuss on how to boost cooperation in removing non-tariff barriers alongside forging strong economic cooperation," Tapan Kanti told the media.


