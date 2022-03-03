

Banking Events Following the guidelines of Bangladesh Bank, Social Islami Bank Ltd (SIBL)distributed compensation cheque to the family members of deceased employees who died of COVID-19. Zafar Alam, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank, handing over the compensation cheques in a programme at the Bank's head office recently. Additional Managing Directors, Md. Tajul Islam and Abu Reza Md. Yeahia and other high officials are present. photo: BankAbdul Kadir Molla, Chairman of South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce (SBAC) Bank Ltd, is presiding over the 137th Board of Directors Meeting on Wednesday at Bank's Head Office in the city of Dhaka. The Bank's Managing Director and CEO Mosleh Uddin Ahmed along with its Vice Chairman Alhaj Mizanur Rahman, Directors and Independent Director Ziaur Rahman Zia are seen in the meeting. photo: BankAl-Arafah Islami Bank Ltd (AIBL) Managing Director and CEO Farman R. Chowdhury along with AIBTRI Director General Md. Abdul Awal Sarkar are at the inauguration ceremony of two-month Foundation training Course for Management Trainee Officers (MTO) of 2nd batch titled 'Foundation Training Course on Overall Bank Management' held in the city on Tuesday. photo: Bank