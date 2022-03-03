MBL donates for tree plantation in Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar

Video
Home Business

Banking Events

Published : Thursday, 3 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Mercantile Bank Ltd (MBL) donated Tk10 lakh to Bangladesh Economic Zone Authority for tree plantation in Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar at Mirsarai in Chattagram.
Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of Mercantile Bank handed over the cheque to Shaikh Yusuf Harun, Executive Chairman of BEZA in a programme held at BEZA's head office in Agargaon recently, says a press release.
In the first phase Mercantile Bank donated Tk10 Lakh more on June 9,2021 as its social corporate responsibilities. Abdul Azim Chowdhury, Executive Member (Administration and Finance), Mohammad Hasan Arif, General Manager (Administration and Finance) from BEZA and FVP and Head of Arambagh Branch Partha Sarkar and AVP and Head of ILM Division Tapon James Rozario from Mercantile Bank Limited along with other officials from both organizations were  present in the occasion.



