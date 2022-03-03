Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 3 March, 2022, 8:17 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Russia’s largest lender Sberbank leaving Europe

Published : Thursday, 3 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

MOSCOW, March 2: Russia's largest lender Sberbank said Wednesday it was leaving the European market after coming under pressure from Western sanctions levelled against the state bank in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
"In the current environment, Sberbank has decided to withdraw from the European market," the lender said in a statement carried by Russian news agencies.
The bank's European subsidiaries were experiencing "abnormal cash outflows and threats to the safety of employees and branches," the statement added.
Sberbank suffered financing issues following the announcement of tough European Union sanctions aimed at choking off Russian banks' access to capital markets.
Since Russian troops rolled into Ukraine last week to achieve Vladimir Putin's mission of overthrowing the pro-Western government of President Volodymyr Zelensky, hundreds of civilians including children have been reported killed. European banking regulators said Tuesday that the European subsidiary of Russia's Sberbank would be wound up.
Sberbank's Austria-based European arm, Sberbank Europe AG, would be allowed to enter "normal insolvency proceedings", while branches in Croatia and Slovenia were sold to local banks, the European banking supervisory authority said.
On Monday, the European Central Bank had said that the European affiliate was "failing or likely to fail" after it "experienced significant deposit outflows as a result of the reputational impact of geopolitical tensions".    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Events
MBL donates for tree plantation in Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar
Russia’s largest lender Sberbank leaving Europe
Stocks dip halting 2-day rising streak
Europe gas price hits record high on Ukraine conflict
Robi official gets global recognition
Grameenphone first to bring eSIM to Bangladesh
Bank Asia gets approval to issue Tk 5b perpetual bond


Latest News
Govt rejects traders' proposals for edible oil price hike
'Joy Bangla' national slogan from now on, gazette issued
Women gangraped in Bagerhat
DU student stabbed by mugger in capital
Nearly 836,000 refugees have fled Ukraine conflict: UN
Over 2,000 Ukraine civilians killed in Russian invasion
Crude oil prices hit $113--highest since June 2014
Housewife commits 'suicide' in Bogura
Missing fisherman's body found after 7 days
Number of voters in Bangladesh now 11.17 crore: EC
Most Read News
21 killed in shelling of Ukraine's Kharkiv in 24 hrs
'He has no idea what's coming,' Biden to Putin
Govt rejects traders' proposals for edible oil price hike
Biden vows to check Russian aggression, fight inflation
Arabs, Afghans decry 'racist' double standard in Ukraine media commentary
5 killed in deadly blast at Kyiv TV tower
Zelensky: Russia's Kharkiv attacks are war crimes
Brahmanbaria accident claims four lives
Afghans with legal documents may travel abroad: Taliban
RMG industry about to reach $50 billion mark
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft