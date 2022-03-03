Stocks dip halting 2-day rising streak

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (DSE) dipped on Wednesday halting a two-day riaing streak as the dominant small investors booked profit.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the DSE, plunged 53 points, or 0.79 per cent, to 6,699 at the end of the trading.

Turnover at the premier bourse plunged around 18 per cent to Tk 656 crore, lowest since December 21 of the last year when the turnover hit Tk 652 crore.

Beximco Ltd became the most traded stock with shares worth Tk 110 crore changing hands, followed by Bangladesh Shipping Corporation, British American Tobacco Bangladesh, Yeakin Polymer, and Saif Powertec.

Sunlife Insurance topped the gainers' list that rose 9.97 per cent followed by Takaful Islami Insurance, Yeakin Polymer, Meghna Pet Industries and Zeal Bangla Sugar Mills.

NCC Bank Mutual Fund One shed mostly that eroded 10 per cent followed by Intraco Refueling Station, Quasem Industries, Hamid Fabrics, and Aman Feed.

At the DSE, 58 stocks advanced, 288 declined and 33 remained the same.

At the CSE , the main index CASPI, fell 120 points, or 0.61 per cent, to 19,598. Among the traded 283 stocks, 44 rose, 214 fell and 25 remained unchanged.

