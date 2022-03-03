Robi official gets global recognition



Md. Faisal Imtiaz Khan

These accolades clearly attest the tremendous strength Robi has garnered as a people-centric organization under Faisal's leadership over the years.

Being a progressive thought leader, Faisal believes in creating equal opportunity for all and empowering people. He firmly believes that a diverse and inclusive group not only brings amazing ideas to the table but also paves the way for exceptional performance.

Faisal's philosophy on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) has been exemplified with the recent launch of Robi's succession management solution, "Rise", which provides an equal ground for all employees to progress to the next level.

As the leading people leader in the digital era, Faisal pioneered the use of data analytics and full-scale digitization in Robi HR. Right at the outset of Corona pandemic, Robi deployed a digital platform to capture employee and their family's health related information daily.

He also championed the use of Artificial Intelligence in Robi for analyzing people sentiment. His empathetic leadership during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic is very evident in the fact that Robi employees are provided on-demand 24/7 ambulance service, in-house doctor consultancy, insurance coverage for covid-19 and dedicated cabins for the Covid patients.

Faisal with his visionary leadership has developed a solid employee value proposition framework to drive Robi's employer branding initiatives. This strategy continues to deliver for Robi in various global forums, including, winning the Global Best Employer Brand Award by World HRD Congress for the fourth consecutive time.

Robi has also been recognized with the Best People Management award among all Axiata operating companies for 10 consecutive times. However, Faisal is not still content with such stellar accomplishments, as he views excellence as a pursuit for becoming a better version of oneself, every day.



