Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 3 March, 2022, 8:16 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Grameenphone first to bring eSIM to Bangladesh

Published : Thursday, 3 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Business Desk

Grameenphone (GP), the tech service leader and connectivity partner to Digital Bangladesh, has launched eSIM for the first time in the country and the embedded SIM will be available from March 7 next, onwards.
eSIM (embedded SIM) is one of the catalysts to the revolutionary digital transformation across the world along with environmental benefits, which facilitates advanced connectivity through manifold unique and futuristic features, says a press release.
With the spirit - "4G eSIM -The time is now for Eco-Friendly Digital SIMs" (4G eSIM - Poribesh-bandhob Digital SIM'er Ekhon'e Somoy) - GP users will be empowered to enjoy the full benefit of connectivity without a physical SIM card on an eSIM enabled device.
The company believes technological advancement and innovation must address climate concerns, and every step ahead is invaluable to protect mother nature.
The global adoption of eSIM is projected to touch 3.4 billion by 2025. GP joins this journey of running operations responsibly as a forerunner at the technological front with a set ESG mission from Bangladesh.
"We are happy and inspired to bring in this advanced and climate-friendly technology in Bangladesh. As an early adopter of this innovative technology, we welcome everyone to join this journey. There is no denying that climate change poses alarming concerns for Bangladesh, and we must act responsibly by all means to protect our present and future," the press release quoted GP CEO Yasir Azman as saying on the launch.
 "eSIM is one of the many eco-friendly steps from us, marking the silver jubilee of GP to serve our valuable customers more meaningfully and digitally, and at the same time join forces with society to protect mother nature," he added.
To obtain a GP eSIM connection, customers can visit the GP Experience centres (in Dhaka and Chattrogram) or the selected GP centres with their eSIM supported devices, fulfil the biometric registration process and request for an eSIM. By following the process of SIM purchase, an eSIM request can also be placed on GP's online shop.
An eSIM enabled device, a working camera of the respective device to scan the QR code, and an active internet connection (mobile data or WiFi) to activate the eSIM is required, eliminating all the logistical hassle of a physical SIM card.
Multiple networks and numbers can be stored on a single eSIM depending on the handset, ensuring seamless global connectivity. Customers can access more than one phone number, making it easier and more convenient for travellers.
Since the solution is embedded in the device, it no longer requires manual input. eSIM provides enhanced security as the user data is stored in digital formats. During the era of optimization, eSIMs will eventually negate the need for a physical SIM card and its tray. This space can be used to increase a phone's battery size or add more features to a handset. There is no possibility of losing the card as it is tied to the device itself, with no SIM pin hassle.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Events
MBL donates for tree plantation in Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar
Russia’s largest lender Sberbank leaving Europe
Stocks dip halting 2-day rising streak
Europe gas price hits record high on Ukraine conflict
Robi official gets global recognition
Grameenphone first to bring eSIM to Bangladesh
Bank Asia gets approval to issue Tk 5b perpetual bond


Latest News
Govt rejects traders' proposals for edible oil price hike
'Joy Bangla' national slogan from now on, gazette issued
Women gangraped in Bagerhat
DU student stabbed by mugger in capital
Nearly 836,000 refugees have fled Ukraine conflict: UN
Over 2,000 Ukraine civilians killed in Russian invasion
Crude oil prices hit $113--highest since June 2014
Housewife commits 'suicide' in Bogura
Missing fisherman's body found after 7 days
Number of voters in Bangladesh now 11.17 crore: EC
Most Read News
21 killed in shelling of Ukraine's Kharkiv in 24 hrs
'He has no idea what's coming,' Biden to Putin
Govt rejects traders' proposals for edible oil price hike
Biden vows to check Russian aggression, fight inflation
Arabs, Afghans decry 'racist' double standard in Ukraine media commentary
5 killed in deadly blast at Kyiv TV tower
Zelensky: Russia's Kharkiv attacks are war crimes
Brahmanbaria accident claims four lives
Afghans with legal documents may travel abroad: Taliban
RMG industry about to reach $50 billion mark
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft