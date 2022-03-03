Bank Asia gets approval to issue Tk 5b perpetual bond

The regulatory body Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has approved coupon bearing conditional perpetual bond for Asia Bank of Tk5 billion.

The approval was given at a commission meeting chaired by BSEC chairman Prof Shibli Rubaiyat-ul Islam on Tuesday.

Mohammad Rezaul Karim, Executive Director and Spokesperson of BSEC, gave this information after the meeting of the commission.

A BSEC spokesperson said the commission had approved Bank Asia's offer of Tk 5 billion coupon bearing conditional perpetual bond. Of the Tk 5 billion bond Tk4.5 billion will be issued through private placement. The remaining Tk500 million will be issued through public offer. Per unit of bond price is Tk5000 and rate it interest is 10 per cent.

The bond will be issued to financial institutions, mutual funds, insurance companies, listed banks, regional rural banks, trusts, organizations, autonomous institutions and other eligible investors and general investors.

The money raised through this bond issue is to strengthen additional tier-1 foundation capital of Bank Asia.

UCB Investment Limited will act as the trustee of this bond. Citibank Capital Research Ltd as the issue manager and IDLC Finance Ltd.as the arranger of the bond.

Besides First Security Islamic Capital and Investment, MTB Capital and EBL Investment Limited will work as underwriter.









