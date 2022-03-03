Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 3 March, 2022, 8:16 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Bank Asia gets approval to issue Tk 5b perpetual bond

Published : Thursday, 3 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Business Correspondent

The regulatory body Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has approved coupon bearing conditional perpetual bond for Asia Bank of Tk5 billion.
The approval was given at a commission meeting chaired by BSEC chairman Prof Shibli Rubaiyat-ul Islam on Tuesday.
Mohammad Rezaul Karim, Executive Director and Spokesperson of BSEC, gave this information after the meeting of the commission.
A BSEC spokesperson said the commission had approved Bank Asia's offer of Tk 5 billion coupon bearing conditional perpetual bond. Of the Tk 5 billion bond  Tk4.5 billion will be issued through private placement. The remaining Tk500 million will be issued through public offer.  Per unit of bond price is Tk5000 and rate it interest is 10 per cent.
The bond will be issued to financial institutions, mutual funds, insurance companies, listed banks, regional rural banks, trusts, organizations, autonomous institutions and other eligible investors and general investors.
The money raised through this bond issue is to strengthen additional tier-1 foundation capital of  Bank Asia.
UCB Investment Limited will act as the trustee of this bond. Citibank Capital Research Ltd as the issue manager and IDLC Finance Ltd.as the arranger of the bond.
Besides First Security Islamic Capital and Investment, MTB Capital and EBL Investment Limited will work as underwriter.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Events
MBL donates for tree plantation in Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar
Russia’s largest lender Sberbank leaving Europe
Stocks dip halting 2-day rising streak
Europe gas price hits record high on Ukraine conflict
Robi official gets global recognition
Grameenphone first to bring eSIM to Bangladesh
Bank Asia gets approval to issue Tk 5b perpetual bond


Latest News
Govt rejects traders' proposals for edible oil price hike
'Joy Bangla' national slogan from now on, gazette issued
Women gangraped in Bagerhat
DU student stabbed by mugger in capital
Nearly 836,000 refugees have fled Ukraine conflict: UN
Over 2,000 Ukraine civilians killed in Russian invasion
Crude oil prices hit $113--highest since June 2014
Housewife commits 'suicide' in Bogura
Missing fisherman's body found after 7 days
Number of voters in Bangladesh now 11.17 crore: EC
Most Read News
21 killed in shelling of Ukraine's Kharkiv in 24 hrs
'He has no idea what's coming,' Biden to Putin
Govt rejects traders' proposals for edible oil price hike
Biden vows to check Russian aggression, fight inflation
Arabs, Afghans decry 'racist' double standard in Ukraine media commentary
5 killed in deadly blast at Kyiv TV tower
Zelensky: Russia's Kharkiv attacks are war crimes
Brahmanbaria accident claims four lives
Afghans with legal documents may travel abroad: Taliban
RMG industry about to reach $50 billion mark
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft