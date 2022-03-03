Video
International Leasing Chairman gets Bima Padak

Published : Thursday, 3 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
Business Desk

Nazrul Islam Khan

Nazrul Islam Khan

International Leasing and Financial Services Ltd (ILFSL) Chairman Nazrul Islam Khan awarded BimaPadak 2022 for his outstanding contribution to make a documentary on insurance sector and Bangabandhu's contribution to development of the sector.
He received the award in a ceremony on the occasion of the National Insurance Day on March 1. Secretary of Financial Institutions Division, Ministry of Finance, Sheikh Mohammad Salim Ullah handed over the award on behalf of the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, says a press release.
Nazrul Islam Khan popularly known as N I Khan was the former secretary of the government. He led the journey of Digital Bangladesh as the national project director of Access to Information A2i project of the prime minister office.
N I Khan joined International Leasing and Financial Services Limited on June 1 of 2020 as independent director and chairman in a directive of High Court Division of the Supreme Court.
After joining, he is trying to rebuild and regain the lost goodwill of ILFSL increasing confidence among its stakeholders.


