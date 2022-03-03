Video
Bidi workers in Khulna want tax withdrawal

Published : Thursday, 3 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Business Correspondent

The Khulna District Bidi Sramik Sangram Parishad on Wednesday formed a human chain demanding withdrawal of ten percent advance income tax imposed on bidis.
Thousands of bidi worker formed the human chain in front of Khulna Chamber of Commerce demanding to press home their five-points charter of demand.
Their five-point demands are- taking steps not to issue license on the bidi factory, stopping fake bidi companies, launching a law to protect the workers and owners engaged in the bidi industry.
Addressing the human chain, the speakers said that the livelihood of the helpless, extremely poor, physically handicapped, widows and many other families of the society depends on the bidi industry.  
The country's founding president Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman declared bidi industry from duty free considering the common people and helpless workers of this country.  
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in her budget speech for the fiscal year 2009-2010, directed to reduce the duty on bidis and increase the duty on cigarettes.  But the British American Tobacco Company used some of the country's most corrupt bureaucrats to impose exorbitant taxes on bidis, they claimed.
Bidi workers leaders Abdur Rahman, Nazim Uddin, Harik Hossain, Abdul Gafur, Anowar Hossain, Abdus Salam Munsi and others spoke on the occasion.


