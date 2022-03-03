

Yamaha's largest flagship showroom launched at Tejgaon

Yamaha's new flagship showroom was inaugurated at the Haque Center at Tejgaon, Dhaka on Tuesday last. This flagship showroom is the largest and modern Yamaha showroom in Bangladesh. All the models of the Yamaha motorcycle are available in this showroom's ground floor. Yamaha Musical Instruments are also available in this showroom's 1st floor, says a press release.

Yamaha's brand ambassador and world best all-rounder cricketer Shakib Al Hasan was present as the chief guest in the inaugural ceremony.

Hamin Ahmed, one of the member of popular musical band "Miles" was also present as a special guest in this opening ceremony.

Dr. F. H. Ansarey, Managing Director, Subrata Ranjan Das, Executive Director of ACI Motors and other higher officials of ACI were also present at the occasion.

















