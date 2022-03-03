

Praava Health partners with Runner Group

Signing this special agreement under which all Runner Group, and its sister concern employees and their family members will get an exclusive offer on different services from Praava health, says a press release.

Mr. Shafaat Ali Choyon, Head of Marketing and Corporate Sales, Praava Health; Ms. Rudaba Tazin Aditi, Director Admin, Runner Group; Mr. Shahriar Jan Quadri, Sr Manager, HR, Runner Group; Md. Rokonuzzaman, Sr. Manager, Marketing, Praava Health; Ms. Sohana Binte Sayed, Manager, QEHS, HR, Runner Group; Ms. Sumaira Hossain Farin, Asst Manager, Marketing, Praava Health were present at the ceremony.





