ExxonMobil, Apple, Boeing latest US giants to cut ties with Moscow

Published : Thursday, 3 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 113

NEW YORK, March 2: Apple, ExxonMobil and Boeing announced Tuesday in rapid succession steps to withdraw or freeze business in Russia as more US corporate giants take action after the Ukraine invasion.
The moves -- in diverse industries and following earlier announcements by Disney, Ford, Mastercard and others -- highlight the rising economic toll on Russia after its assault on Ukraine unleashed massive sanctions across Western governments.
ExxonMobil will begin a phased withdrawal from the giant Sakhalin offshore oilfield that it has operated since 1995, saying "we deplore Russia's military action that violates the territorial integrity of Ukraine and endangers its people."
The US company operates in Russia on behalf of a consortium including Russian, Indian and Japanese companies, its only major project in Russia, after it pulled out of two joint ventures during the previous round of sanctions against Russia following its annexation of Crimea in 2014.
ExxonMobil's move follows earlier decisions by British energy group BP and Shell to pull out of joint projects in Russia. France's TotalEnergies said it would stay in Russia, but refrain from investing more money there.
ExxonMobil stressed that "the process to discontinue operations will need to be carefully managed and closely coordinated with the co-venturers in order to ensure it is executed safely."
Earlier, Apple said it would halt all product sales in Russia and limit the use of Apple Pay and other services in the country.
"We are deeply concerned about the Russian invasion of Ukraine and stand with all of the people who are suffering as a result of the violence," Apple said.
Ukraine's defiant government, which has urged its people to battle Russian forces, has asked for help from all quarters, including Apple's CEO Tim Cook.
"I appeal to you... to stop supplying Apple services and products to the Russian Federation, including blocking access to the Apple Store!" Ukraine's digital minister Mykhailo Fedorov wrote in a letter he posted to Twitter Friday.    -AFP


