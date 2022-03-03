Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 3 March, 2022, 8:14 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Visa, Mastercard, Amex block Russian banks after sanctions

Published : Thursday, 3 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 116

NEW YORK, March 2: US credit card giants Visa, Mastercard and American Express said they were blocking Russian banks from their payment networks following international sanctions in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
"As a result of sanction orders, we have blocked multiple financial institutions from the Mastercard payment network," Mastercard Chief Executive Michael Miebach said in a statement released Monday night.
"We will continue to work with regulators in the days ahead to abide fully by our compliance obligations as they evolve."
Visa said on its website that it is "taking prompt action to ensure compliance with applicable sanctions, and is prepared to comply with additional sanctions that may be implemented."
While American Express said its business in Russia was "small," it stressed that "since the beginning of this crisis, we have been complying with US and international sanctions."
Amex CEO Stephen Squeri said that "has resulted in us halting relationships with impacted bank partners in Russia, and we will continue to comply with all relevant laws as the situation evolves."
The statements follow moves by western governments to sanction Russian banks and Russian nationals as the United States, the European Union and other powers seek to isolate the country and punish its economy.
The steps taken by the credit card firms prevent these entities and individuals from accessing their platforms.
Mastercard also said it is working to guard against cyberattacks, "the threat of which is heightened significantly in the present environment," Miebach said.
"American Express is taking all necessary steps to detect, prevent, and respond to any malicious activity through our layered defenses," said Squeri for his part.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Events
MBL donates for tree plantation in Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar
Russia’s largest lender Sberbank leaving Europe
Stocks dip halting 2-day rising streak
Europe gas price hits record high on Ukraine conflict
Robi official gets global recognition
Grameenphone first to bring eSIM to Bangladesh
Bank Asia gets approval to issue Tk 5b perpetual bond


Latest News
Govt rejects traders' proposals for edible oil price hike
'Joy Bangla' national slogan from now on, gazette issued
Women gangraped in Bagerhat
DU student stabbed by mugger in capital
Nearly 836,000 refugees have fled Ukraine conflict: UN
Over 2,000 Ukraine civilians killed in Russian invasion
Crude oil prices hit $113--highest since June 2014
Housewife commits 'suicide' in Bogura
Missing fisherman's body found after 7 days
Number of voters in Bangladesh now 11.17 crore: EC
Most Read News
21 killed in shelling of Ukraine's Kharkiv in 24 hrs
'He has no idea what's coming,' Biden to Putin
Govt rejects traders' proposals for edible oil price hike
Biden vows to check Russian aggression, fight inflation
Arabs, Afghans decry 'racist' double standard in Ukraine media commentary
5 killed in deadly blast at Kyiv TV tower
Zelensky: Russia's Kharkiv attacks are war crimes
Brahmanbaria accident claims four lives
Afghans with legal documents may travel abroad: Taliban
RMG industry about to reach $50 billion mark
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft