UAE urges BD to showcase products at Dubai Global Village



UAE Ambassador to Bangladesh Abdulla Ali Al Hamoudi being received by FBCCI President Md. Jashim Uddin at FBCCI head quarters on Wednesday.

UAE Ambassador to Bangladesh Abdulla Ali Al Hamoudi made this remark during a courtesy call on the FBCCI President Md. Jashim Uddin at FBCCI head quarters on Wednesday.

At the same time, the Envoy said, different countries showcase their goods at the pavilions in the Global Village of Dubai. The Ambassador urged Bangladesh to take advantage of this. Bangladesh Pavilion in the Global Village would make it easier for tourists from different countries, including Dubai, to get information about Bangladeshi products.

Lauding the dedication of the Bangladeshi people, the Ambassador said, the number of Bangladeshis in white color professions including engineers, doctors and nurses is increasing in the UAE.

During the meeting, FBCCI President Md. Jashim Uddin said Bangladesh has now become an attractive investment destination for global entrepreneurs as the country can supply skilled workers, a huge domestic market, ready infrastructure in economic zones and duty-free market access for exports to various countries.

The chamber leader called upon the UAE investors to take advantage of this opportunity. There are opportunities to enhance bilateral investment relations with the UAE in various sectors, including food processing, halal food and skills development, he added.

The meeting also discussed the UAE and Bangladesh Business Council to be inaugurated this month.

FBCCI Vice President MA Momen, Md. Amin Helaly, Salauddin Alamgir, Habib Ullah Dawn, Director Md. Amjad Hossain and Secretary General Mohammad Mahfuzul Hoque were also present at the meeting.





