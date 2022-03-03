Insurance firms’ assets grew 4-folds in 12 years: FinMin

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal on Tuesday said assets held by the country's insurance companies have quadrupled to Tk 60,000 crore during the period 2009 to 2021.

However, the assets held by the industry are still very small in relation to the economy of Bangladesh. Kamal sees a lot of potential to grow the assets of insurance companies in the country. In this case, there is an opportunity to introduce various types of insurance including residents/houses, car, rail, bus, passenger/ traveler.

"We have to pay attention to these so that all people and resources must be covered by insurance," he added.

The Finance Minister made the remarks while addressing the inauguration of National Insurance Day (NID)-2022 at Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) in the capital on Tuesday. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina joined the occasion virtually as the chief guest.

Before the inauguration of Insurance Day, Bangabandhu Suraksha Bima was introduced for persons with disabilities. Bangabandhu Suraksha Bima was inaugurated by handing over the policy to Ishan Azan and Rimi. Insurance Development and Regulatory Authority (IDRA) organized the inaugural ceremony on the occasion of Insurance Day.

The National Insurance Day is being celebrated all over the country under the theme 'If we are protected by insurance, we will move forward together'. -UNB





