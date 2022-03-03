Pvt sector credit growth rose to 11.07pc in Jan

The private sector credit growth inched up further in January 2022 as the country's economy has entered into a recovery phase after Covid-19 shock.

Bankers said businesses have resumed borrowing from banks amid a gradual recovery in domestic and global economic activities.

According to Bangladesh Bank (BB) data, the private sector credit growth stood at 11.07 per cent year-on-year basis in January 2022 compared with a year-on-year growth of 10.68 per cent in December 2021.

Banks' lending to the private sector stood at Tk 12,66,257.4 crore at the end of January 2022 from Tk 12,63,247.40 crore a month ago. The growth has gradually increased after declining to a record low of 7.55 per cent in May 2021.

However, the growth rate of private sector credit in January was below the central bank's monetary policy target of 14.8 per cent for the fiscal year 2021-2022.

Businesses said the situation would improve gradually since the Covid situation across the globe is improving and the governments are allowing normal activities.

They, however, expressed their doubt if the growth rate would reach the BB-set target since the private sector credit was subdued even before the outbreak of coronavirus. The growth rate in FY21 was 8.35 per cent. In FY19 and FY20, the private sector credit growth rate was 11.32 per cent and 8.61 per cent respectively.













