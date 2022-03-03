Video
ADB to provide $292m for BD flood control, Dhaka water projects

Published : Thursday, 3 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 144
Business Correspondent

Ms. Fatima Yasmin, Secretary, Economic Relations Division, and Edimon Ginting, Country Director, ADB, display document after signing agreements on behalf of Bangladesh and ADB, respectively, at External Resources Division in Dhaka on Tuesday.

Ms. Fatima Yasmin, Secretary, Economic Relations Division, and Edimon Ginting, Country Director, ADB, display document after signing agreements on behalf of Bangladesh and ADB, respectively, at External Resources Division in Dhaka on Tuesday.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Government of Bangladesh on Tuesday signed separate two $292 loan agreements to mitigate flood and riverbank erosion risks and to improve access to and quality of inclusive water supply services and promote environmentally sustainable surface water supply.
Of the amount the ADB will give $157million to mitigate flood and riverbank erosion risks, strengthen climate resilience through structural and nonstructural interventions, and promote knowledge-based solutions along the Jamuna, Padma, and Ganges rivers in central Bangladesh.
The rest $135 million additional loan will bw to improve access to and quality of inclusive water supply services and promote environmentally sustainable surface water supply in Dhaka, says a press release.
The Government of the Netherlands will provide $17.89 million in technical assistance grant, to be administered by ADB, to help finance the second tranche of the program, and promote innovations, and capacity building.
The loan forms the second and final tranche of the Flood and Riverbank Erosion Risk Management Investment Program (FRERMIP) approved in 2014.
Ms. Fatima Yasmin, Secretary, Economic Relations Division, and Edimon Ginting, Country Director, ADB, signed the loan and grant agreements on behalf of Bangladesh and ADB, respectively at External Resources Division, in Dhaka.
 "The program reflects ADB's commitment for climate resilience and green growth while reducing poverty, improving livelihoods, and managing water-related disaster risks", said Country Director Edimon Ginting.
"This program supports the Government's Road map for long-term stabilization of the river system in central Bangladesh through development and implementation of holistic planning strategies.It will directly benefit lives and livelihoods by reducing land losses caused by riverbank erosion, mitigating flood risks, increasingagricultural production, and developing reclaimed char lands." Mr. Ginting added.
The additional loans to improve access to and quality of inclusive water supply services and promote environmentally sustainable surface water supply in Dhaka, says a press release.
The assistance will provide additional support tothe ongoing $674.9 million Dhaka Environmentally Sustainable Water Supply Project, which has $250 million contribution from ADB, $64 million from Agence Franaise de Développement, $136 million from the European Investment Bank, and the remaining $224.9 million from the Government of Bangladesh.
 "The project supports the policies and strategies of Bangladesh and ADB for climate resilient urban development, more livable cities, green growth, and environmental sustainability," said Country Director Edimon Ginting.
"We will continue to focus on lowering nonrevenue water, transitioning to surface water sources, tariff rationalization, capacity development, protecting water intake rivers, and transformative empowermentof women and vulnerable groups to offer more efficient and quality water services in Bangladesh," Mr. Ginting added.
ADB is committed to achieving a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific, while sustaining its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty. Established in 1966, it is owned by 68 members-49 from the region.


